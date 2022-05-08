Stacey Solomon asks fans to ‘pray for her’ as she admits ‘nerves’ in new post

Stacey Solomon has asked fans to ‘pray for her’ as she gets ready for the BAFTAs tonight.

The Loose Women star, 32, took to her Instagram Stories to reveal a glimpse of her outfit for the awards.

However, Stacey admitted she’s “so nervous” because she can’t remember the last time she wore heels and dressed up.

Stacey opened up about her nerves before the BAFTAs (Credit: Instagram Stories)

Stacey Solomon at BAFTAs

She wrote alongside a video of her heels, bag and top: “I honestly don’t remember the last time I wore heels and dressed up and went out, I’m so nervous.

“I’m so goofy and gangly, the idea of walking down a carpet makes me shudder.

“But I’ve never felt so proud to be going somewhere and be up for an award.”

Stacey said she’ll be attending with Joe (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Stacey added: “In the 13 years that I’ve been doing this – that has never happened.

“Hope you all have a lovely Sunday everyone. Pray for me that I don’t fall over,” followed by a laughing face emoji.

She also said: “P.S I am wearing trousers too. I just didn’t want to lay them down and crease them.”

Stacey’s show Sort Your Life Out has been nominated for a BAFTA.

The star also revealed her fiancé Joe Swash will be attending the awards with her.

Stacey’s show is nominated for an award (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Tonight, Stacey wil go up against three others nominees in the category of Best Features.

The other shows are Big Zuu’s Big Eats, Mortimer & Whitehouse and the Great British Sewing Bee.

Last month, Stacey announced her show had been nominated for a BAFTA.

She said on her Instagram: “I’m laughing because it’s just not normal, like it’s the weirdest feeling ever!

“I just rang my mum and was like, ‘Mum, I’m up for a BAFTA!'”

She added: “I just wanted to come on here and say thank you for, like, watching it and loving it, and being so nice about it because there’s no way we would’ve even been considered if it wasn’t for that.”

