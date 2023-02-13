Stacey Solomon has shared a lovely video of her newborn baby daughter to her Instagram stories today (February 13).

Her baby is even wearing an outfit that sweetly nods towards Stacey’s husband Joe Swash.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stacey Solomon (@staceysolomon)

Stacey Solomon shares video of her new baby

News broke in recent days that Stacey, a Loose Women panellist, had given birth to her baby girl. She now has five children, three with Joe.

The pair shrouded much of the pregnancy in secrecy. They didn’t even reveal their child’s sex to the public until the last minute.

Now, however, Stacey has offered her followers a heart-warming glimpse into her new family dynamics.

Despite only having given birth recently, Stacey has decided to show people her and Joe‘s cute new baby.

In the short video, Stacey’s son, Rex, can be seen fawning over the new baby, who is lying in her cot.

The youngster can be seen smiling as Stacey’s newest member of the family lies in her new bed.

The star shared a sweet video on her story today (Credit: Instagram)

Stacey Solomon shares sweet video of new baby

Stacey also captioned the video saying: “Rex is in love”.

Her caption continues, saying: “He loves to stare at her and touch her nose.

“Rose is obsessed too,” she then adds.

“I’ll go through all my videos and make some montages,” Stacey then continued.

She then continued, writing: “I just can’t describe this feeling.

“Our hearts are so so full.”

She also shared a video of her baby girl having a big stretch in her cot. She can be seen wearing a sweet little outfit that reads: “Daddy’s little bear” in it too.

Stacey announced the birth of baby number five the other day (Credit: ITV)

Stacey welcomes child number five

The star’s video comes not long after she announced the birth of her fifth child.

Stacey uploaded a snap of her new baby to Instagram over the weekend.

“She’s Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever,” she captioned the snap.

“Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family,” she added.

“Awww congratulations darlin… beautiful photos… enjoy this precious time,” Holly Willoughby wrote.

“Absolutely magical. Congratulations,” Molly-Mae Hague commented.

Read more: Stacey Solomon an ’emotional mess’ as she gets to grips with her newborn

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.