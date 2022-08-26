Stacey Dooley on reason she might not marry Kevin Clifton as couple expect first baby

Stacey Dooley once admitted she may not marry Kevin Clifton as she was more interested in starting a family instead.

And that’s what the Strictly Come Dancing couple are doing as they are expecting their first baby together.

On Friday (August 26), Stacey and Kevin shared the news that she is pregnant with their first child.

Stacey and Kevin are expecting a baby (Credit: Cover Images)

Are Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton married?

The couple began dating in 2019 following their Strictly win in 2018.

They aren’t engaged and it seems they might not be planning on tying the knot altogether.

Last year, Stacey opened up about why she doesn’t think she wants to get married.

On her W show, Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over, the star said: “Kev and I have been together for two years.

Stacey is pregnant with her first baby (Credit: BBC/YouTube)

“I don’t think I want to get married, I think I’d be more interested in starting a family than getting married.

“I can’t think of anything worse than being a Tradwife [traditional wife], I would be useless, completely and utterly useless. He’d divorce me in a heartbeat.”

Stacey added at the time: “Of course, I’m not going to become a Tradwife, I can’t think of anything I would least rather do than obeying a man.

“It makes you more vulnerable.

“I don’t want to find myself totally reliant on a man because that means if I’m not happy and I don’t feel fulfilled and complete, I might have to stick around.”

Even though they may not tie the knot, the couple are getting ready to become parents.

Today, they announced they were expecting their first baby.

Alongside a photo of her baby bump, Stacey gushed: “Gaaaaaaang….. We are having a baby! So bloody delighted. Kev, you’re magic, I love youuuu.

“Was becoming impossible to hide and if one more person asks me if I’ve had my [bleep] done in LA I’m gonna scream).

“Here goessssssss.” [Sic]

Kevin also shared the news on his Instagram, saying that he thinks Stacey “looks beautiful pregnant”.

How cute!

