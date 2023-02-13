Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton have been together since they won Strictly back in 2018.

Kevin had been married three times before his relationship with Stacey – a fact that has caused her to be given a cruel nickname.

Stacey made the confession on Saturday (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Dooley addresses previous marriages of Kevin Clifton

On Saturday night (February 11), Stacey appeared on Michael McIntyre’s Big Show.

During the ‘Send To All’ segment, Michael took a look at the content of Stacey’s phone.

As Michael opened up the phone, a photo of Stacey and Kevin could be seen.

“Oh it’s you with your husband,” Michael remarked.

“Boyfriend!” Stacey quickly corrected him.

“Yeah, he’s been married a few times,” she then added.

Kevin has been married three times in the past. His first marriage was to Anna Melnikova. They married in 2003 and divorced in 2005.

The second marriage was to Clare Craze, who he married and divorced in 2013.

His third marriage was to his fellow Strictly co-star, Karen Hauer. They were married between 2015 and 2018.

Stacey revealed her nickname (Credit: BBC)

Stacey Dooley reveals nickname from being with Kevin Clifton

It was at this point that the former Strictly champ made her shock confession.

“You know what’s funny, and I shouldn’t say this but oh well,” she then said.

“He’s been married three times before, so my mates call me Anne of Cleves.”

My mates call me Anne of Cleves.

As the audience fell about laughing, Michael then quipped: “Fourth time lucky.”

“That’s not the phrase,” Stacey replied.

“No, third time lucky – he should go back with her,” Michael then joked.

However, Stacey saw the funny side. “She’s quite nice, yeah,” she laughed.

Stacey and Kevin welcome their first baby

Stacey’s confession comes not long after she announced the birth of hers and Kevin’s first child together.

Last month, Stacey revealed that she had given birth to a little girl.

In an Instagram post for her 1.1 million followers to see, Stacey also revealed the name of her baby girl – Minnie.

She uploaded a snap of an envelope with “Minnie’s parents” written on it.

“Our Daughter is here. My little masterpiece! I’m COMPLETELY OBSESSED. Love you Minnie, Love you Kev,” she captioned the snap.

“Sending you three SO MUCH LOVE. Congratulations,” Claudia Winkleman commented.

“MINNIE [love hearts] all the love to you Mama & Papa. best job ever,” Zoe Ball wrote.

