Stacey Dooley distresses fans with Instagram post: ‘Too many triggers’

Some of Stacey's followers weren't happy

By Robert Emlyn Slater

Stacey Dooley distressed her Instagram followers with a post containing “too many triggers” recently.

The star shared a throwback snap from her time in the US – but some of her followers weren’t happy.

What did Stacey Dooley post on Instagram?

Earlier this week, Stacey took to Instagram to share a throwback snap.

The snap was taken during Stacey’s time in the US filming her new show – Stacey Dooley Sleeps Over.

In the picture, Stacey can be seen standing in a trailer.

However, what has shocked her followers is the fact that she’s holding a gun and pointing it at an iPad on the trailer table.

“Stacey Sleepsover, USA [American flag emoji],” the star captioned the post.

“Brand new series avail tonight @wtvchannel @uktv … 10pm,” she then added.

Stacey Dooley speaking
Stacey’s followers were distressed by the post (Credit: BBC)

Fans react to Stacey Dooley Instagram snap

Fans of the star were divided over her post.

Some seemed pretty distressed by the fact that the former Strictly champion can be seen holding a gun.

“Please no gun images here or anywhere,” one of her followers wrote.

“That picture makes me [crying emoji],” another commented.

“Too many triggers for me sorry,” a third said.

Other followers, however, were just excited to see the new show.

“Omg I been waiting for this for so long!!” one follower wrote.

“Ahh yes!!! Been waiting for this! Can’t wait to watch,” another said.

“So looking forward to this,” a third commented.

Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton on This Morning
Stacey addressed Kevin’s multiple marriages (Credit: ITV)

Stacey addresses Kevin Clifton’s failed marriages

The star’s snap comes not long after she addressed Kevin’s three failed marriages.

Stacey was a guest on Michael McIntyre’s show when she discussed them.

During the ‘Send To All’ segment of the show, Michael opened up Stacey’s phone to show a snap of her and Kevin.

“Oh, it’s you with your husband!” Michael said. “Boyfriend! Yeah, he’s been married a few times,” Stacey replied.

“You know what’s funny, and I shouldn’t say this but oh well,” Stacey continued.

“He’s been married three times before, so my mates call me Anne of Cleves,” she revealed.

“Fourth time lucky,” Michael joked. “That’s not the phrase,” Stacey replied.

“No, third time lucky – he should go back with her,” Michael quipped.

“She’s quite nice, yeah,” Stacey replied, laughing.

Stacey Dooley Meets Ex-Gang Members in Chicago | Meet the Young Americans | BBC Studios

