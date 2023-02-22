Shaun Dooley is an actor who face – and voice – many viewers will recognise.

No offence Shaun, but you’ve been around a while!

The actor is famous for his roles in respected TV dramas Broadchurch, Gentleman Jack, The Stranger and Innocent 2.

But what’s to know about the man behind the career? Read on for everything we know about Shaun – including if he’s related to Stacey Dooley!

Shaun Dooley with his on-screen son in It’s a Sin (Credit: C4)

What has Shaun Dooley been in?

Shaun is a tried, tested and trusted face on TV, film and in theatre.

He’s been on our TV screens ever since 1997, when he was 23 years old.

Between 1997 and 1998, he portrayed Richie Fitzgerald in Coronation Street.

He also portrayed Rev. Tom Stuart in EastEnders for three years from 2001.

He played Eddie in Married, Single, Other, as well as Pete Garvey in Benidorm and Greg in Misfits.

The actor is best known for his roles in gritty TV dramas such as Red Riding, Five Days, Ordinary Lies and Broadchurch.

He played Jeremiah Rawson in Gentleman Jack opposite Suranne Jones.

He starred as Doug Tripp in The Stranger, before winning the role as Clive Tozer in C4’s It’s a Sin.

Horror fans will recognise him from 2008 cult film Eden Lake.

In 2021, he starred as a detective in ITV drama Innocent, alongside Katherine Kelly and Jamie Bamber.

Shaun Dooley in ITV drama The Innocent (Credit: ITV)

Who does Shaun Dooley play in acclaimed Channel 4 drama It’s a Sin?

Shaun plays Clive Tozer in 80s drama It’s a Sin.

Clive is Ritchie’s dad – a bullish, opinionated, king of his own little world.

He’s even a bit jealous of his son and his freedom.

As is typical of the time, Clive has very old-fashioned views on romance which means his son dreads coming out to him.

Actor Shaun says: “Clive is very much of his time.

“If he’d been 20 years younger, he could have been Ritchie in terms of wanting fun, music and partying.

“Instead, he’s ended up with two kids, a car, a steady job, and drinks at the same pub with the same people.

“He’s stuck and resents it.”

However Shaun insists that Clive is basically a “good man inside”.

Shaun Dooley attends The National Television Awards 2020 at the 02 Arena in London (Credit: Splash)

How old is Shaun Dooley and where is he from?

Shaun was born on March 30, 1974.

He is currently 48.

Shaun was born in Barnsley, West Riding of Yorkshire.

He studied at the Arden School of Theatre in Manchester between 1992 and 1995.

Shaun Dooley as Dave in Ordinary Lies (Credit: BBC One)

Is he married?

Shaun has been with his wife Polly Dooley since 1998.

They have four children together.

Is Shaun Dooley related to Stacey Dooley?

We’d love to tell you that there’s a showbiz connection – but, sadly, there isn’t one!

Shaun is in fact the older brother of Kimberly Dooley and Stephanie Ann Dooley.

Stephanie Dooley is an actress, formerly married to Darren Day, who portrayed Zara Baynard in Emmerdale.

Is Shaun Dooley the narrator of Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life?

He certainly is – those soft tones are the reassuring voice of BBC Two’s hard-hitting documentary series which follows the world’s leading surgeons carrying out the most pioneering procedures.

And, yes, if you’re now wondering, Shaun is indeed the voiceover on Channel 4 show SAS: Who Dares Wins, too.

Surgeons: At The Edge Of Life next airs on BBC Two at 9pm on Wednesday, February 22.

Innocent is available on ITVX and It’s A Sin is available on 4oD

