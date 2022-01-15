Parts of the country could be covered in snow by the end of the January, UK weather experts forecast.

According to reports, winter could have a comeback and bring snowy conditions in two weeks following a warm few months.

Furthermore, the freezing cold could stick around. That’s because longer-range forecasts from the Met Office suggest “colder interludes” between January 29 and mid-February.

Nonetheless, that could still mean temperatures will be slightly above average.

Snow is forecast… but here is the weather outlook for the next ten days (Credit: Met Office – Weather YouTube)

UK snow forecast?

The Sun reports the capital might be layered with the white stuff by Sunday January 30.

The news outlet reckons snow will fall in Scotland a couple of days before that, on Friday January 28.

And according to WX Charts, snow is then expected to head in a southernly direction.

It should also reach Newcastle by the Friday early evening. And by the Saturday, millions more should be encountering snow after the wintry weather reaches East Anglia.

Come the Sunday, experts predict areas across the UK will see snow, including across the south of England.

What will the weather be like before then?

Until the snow arrives, forecasters believe the weather will stay clear but chilly.

Yellow warnings for dense fog continue to alert people across the south east of England, the Midlands and north east.

But meteorologist Alex Deakin has indicated conditions will not be particularly dramatic over the next 10 days.

High pressure will bring a lot of dry weather across the UK for the next week or so.

“There will be some interesting facets to the weather, like thick fog and frosts.

“And next week there is the possibility of some colder air.”

Here’s your Saturday weather update (Credit: Met Office – Weather YouTube)

And in an even more timely update, Saturday’s weather into Sunday (January 16) will see a mix of clouds and clear spells overnight.

There will be rain in Scotland and a few showers in the south west of England.

However, the rest of today (Saturday January 15) will see fog continue to clear.

