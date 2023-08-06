Former I’m A Celebrity star and presenter Snoochie Shy had to visit the hospital after she was concerned about her chest pains.

Snoochie Shy initially had her followers worried after she shared a video of herself lying on a hospital bed on Saturday (August 5). However, the 31-year-old quickly reassured fans that they shouldn’t be too concerned.

Shortly after posting a photo of her lying on a hospital bed, Snoochie shared a video of herself looking fit and well.

“Getting my chest pains looked at so need X rays pon da [heart emoji],” she captioned the clip before telling her followers that she’s doing fine. “I’m all good though guys,” she added with the smiling heart emoji.

In the actual video clip itself, Snoochie said: “Look at the state of me,” while sitting around waiting.

It appears Snoochie wasn’t in the hospital too long as just hours later she had already left.

In another Instagram Story update, she shared a new video clip of her swollen feet while her white socks were rolled down.

“Swell up,” she wrote. “So I need this to go down before grm tomorrow pls,” Snoochie added.

As of writing this, the radio host has yet to update her followers any further.

Brotherly love

From one reality star to another! Snoochie’s younger brother, Zac, recently participated in the latest season of Love Island and made it to the finals.

Proud of her sibling, Snoochie congratulated her brother for making it so far while sharing a sweet photo of them together.

“Well done to my baby bro getting to the finals of Love Island. He thought he’d be out after a week,” she wrote. “It’s definitely been a roller coaster of emotions watching you every night but all in all I’m super proud of the way you have handled yourself in most situations and I’m glad that people have been able to see the Zac that I have known and the Zac that I love.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by snoochie shy 💸 (@snoochieshy)

