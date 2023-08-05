CBB star Lauren Harries told she might never walk again after brain surgery

Former Celebrity Big Brother star Lauren Harries has received the sad news that she might never be able to walk again after her surgery.

Lauren Harries had emergency brain surgery back in April and has remained hospitalised.

On her Twitter account, her brother, Patrick Harries, has been updating her followers on her progress.

Lauren Harries has been in hospital since April. (Credit: YouTube)

Lauren needs help walking

Following her surgery, Lauren ended up in intensive care after contracting infections and now needs help walking.

After suffering from seizures, she was placed in a coma.

Sadly, things aren’t looking up for Lauren as she’s now been informed that there’s a chance she can never walk.

“I have been told today I may never walk again,” she said in a new update. “I am still in shock what am I going to do love you my stars.”

This news was revealed soon after Lauren underwent unsuccessful surgery for her spine.

“Lauren has had to have spinal surgery due to a split in her spine,” a tweet explained beforehand. “This was very painful, It’s worrying as the spine is the most dangerous place to have an operation next to the brain.”

Lauren thanks fans for their support

As previously reported by The Mirror, Lauren posted an Instagram Story last month to share a message with her followers.

“Hello everyone, It’s been a long time since I was on here. I just wanted to say hello to everyone and thank you so much for all your support, for all of your love, I don’t know what I would do without it,” she said. “You’re all my angels and you are all my stars, I just wanted to say a big hello and a big surprise to you all and I think of you every day and your support is what keeps me going.”

Lauren continued, “It’s been three and a half months now, but I’ve always said It’s the best time to be positive and to love life. I love you all. Speak to you very soon.”

