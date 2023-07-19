Fears for Lauren Harries as her mum asks for prayers amid star’s ‘life-threatening’ condition

The mum of Lauren Harries has asked fans to pray amid the Celebrity Big Brother star’s new “life-threatening” condition.

The 45-year-old has been hospitalised for over three months – having first been admitted back in April. Lauren then had an operation on her brain shortly after, and was placed in a medically induced coma in June to control her seizures.

And now, Lauren’s mum has revealed her daughter has suffered another major health setback – after suffering a “life-threatening spinal tear” this week.

Lauren Harries in ‘life-threatening’ condition

She took to Lauren’s Twitter on Tuesday (July 18) to share the sad update on Lauren. She wrote: “We were informed yesterday that Lauren has a life-threatening spinal tear. She is having emergency surgery today, the first of two operations.

“This has meant she is in constant pain and unable to walk it could also lead to more bleeding on the brain. She has been through so much in her 3 1/2 months in hospital, this is her 3rd operation.”

Her mum added: “She’s strong but needs your love. We are praying that they are successful and hope you do the same.”

Lauren Harries fans rally round

Many Twitter users have been supportively following Lauren’s health battle. Several of these sent kind messages following this latest update and shared their hopes for Lauren.

One person said: “I hope she’s on the mend soon.” Another added: “Sending much love to Lauren. I hope she turns the corner and feels better soon.”

Echoing their thoughts, a third penned: “Ah Lauren you’ve really been through the wars. Sending love prayers and positive energy you will get back to your beautiful happy self.”

What has Lauren Harries starred in?

Lauren appeared on the twelfth series of Celebrity Big Brother, which aired in 2013. The star has also had appearances on Naked Attraction and Celebrity Juice.

Lauren, who is transgender, became the first celebrity to appear on Naked Attraction in 2019. However, following her appearance on the show, she said she was “retiring from public life”.

In an Interview with the Daily Star newspaper’s Hot TV column, Lauren said: “I am retiring from the public life and leaving social media. I won’t be on Twitter, Instagram or Facebook. I am giving it all up. It’s because I cannot take all the negativity towards me. After Naked Attraction there was loads.” She added: “Over the years the trolls have been quite horrendous.”

