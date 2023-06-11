Lauren Harries has woken from her coma as her family give heartbreaking health update

The family of Lauren Harries have issued the latest health update on the former Celebrity Big Brother star.

After undergoing brain surgery earlier this year, Lauren ended up in intensive care due to an infection.

Last week, it was shared via her Twitter that Lauren had been put into an induced coma in an attempt to bring her symptoms under control.

Lauren Harries is currently in hospital (Credit: ITV)

Now, it seems she has woken up from her coma but is still suffering “painful seizures” and is unable to walk.

Lauren Harries health update

The latest health update was posted to Lauren’s Twitter account yesterday evening (June 10).

The tweet included a picture of Lauren painting in bed, still looking very unwell. The caption informed followers:

“Lauren was woken after her induced coma, she still has painful seizures which cause her whole body to shake uncontrollably. She is unable to walk and her feet are in pain.”

It went on to say: “Doctors are still unable to diagnose what’s causing any of this, they are testing different medications to help.”

Lauren was woken after her induced coma, she still has painful seizures which cause her whole body to shake uncontrollably. She is unable to walk and her feet are in pain. The only thing keeping her going at the moment is you, her fans and her painting. Doctors are still unable… pic.twitter.com/hgcRM3XlcU — Lauren Harries (@LaurenHarries) June 10, 2023

The tweet then thanked Lauren’s many loyal fans for their support, saying: “The only thing keeping her going at the moment is you, her fans and her painting. Thank you all for keeping her in your thoughts. She loves you all.”

Lauren Harries has woken from her coma (Credit: ITV)

Many Twitter users have been supportively following Lauren’s health battle. Several of these sent kind messages following this latest update.

“Sending good wishes, love and hope Lauren’s way.” One person said.

Another tweeted: “Lauren! Keep going you can do this…. One day this fight will be a distant memory and you’ll understand the pride we have in you xx”

