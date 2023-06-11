Lisa Riley celebrates relationship milestone with fiancé as she posts loved-up snap

Emmerdale star Lisa Riley has shared a relationship milestone with her followers on Instagram.

The actress, who plays Mandy Dingle, posted a loved-up snap of her and her fiancé of five years earlier today. In a gushing caption, she shared that they are celebrating nine years together.

Emmerdale star Lisa celebrated a special day on her Instagram (Credit: ITV)

Lisa Riley shares relationship update

Lisa delighted fans with an adorable picture of her and partner Al, posted on her Instagram this morning (June 10).

“HAPPY ANNIVERSARY BUBS.” She captioned the cute photo.

She marked the milestone day, saying: “wow Mr Al….it’s nine years today hey??? We must being doing something right!!!”

“Love you…..thanks for the laughter.” She finished up with a set of heart eye emojis.

Lisa’s followers rushed to congratulate the popular star on the special day.

One person commented: “Happy Anniversary to you both, enjoy every magic moment of your journey together.”

Somebody else wished them: “Happy anniversary you gorgeous pair.”

Lisa Riley’s fiancé

Lisa and her partner got together in 2014 after meeting through mutual friends.

Back in 2018, Lisa shared the wonderful news that Al had proposed to her. In the announcement, she called Al “my soul mate and best mate and love of my life”.

Lisa has been engaged to her partner for five years (Credit: Splash News)

However she suggested at the time that they had no plans to tie the knot, saying: “We have absolutely NO date set for ANY wedding day, just happy together…zero fuss, just confirmed our togetherness.”

While the couple revealed they were considering a wedding in 2021, they later shared the sad reason they had ruled this out.

“We’ve lost both our mums. And when it comes to things like weddings, you do it for the other people,” Lisa told The Mirror last year , concluding: “As long as we’re happy we don’t need rings on our fingers.”

