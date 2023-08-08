Sinead O'Connor smiling and inset the car carrying her coffin
Crowds sing Nothing Compares 2 U as stars including Bono and Bob Geldof gather at Sinead O’Connor’s funeral

The singer died last month

By Nancy Brown
| Updated:

The funeral of Sinead O’Connor is taking place in Bray, Ireland, today (August 8).

Crowds lined the seafront as the funeral cortege made its way to a private service, attended by family, friends and celebrities including Sir Bob Geldof and U2’s Bono and The Edge.

Sinead died at her home in south-east London on July 26. Police have said they are not treating the death as suspicious.

Car carrying Sinead O'Connor's coffin covered in flowers
Crowds gathered for the funeral of Sinead O’Connor today (Credit: Sky News)

Funeral of Sinead O’Connor underway in Bray

Bono and Bob Geldof led mourners at the funeral today in Sinead’s hometown of Bray.

Ahead of a private burial, thousands of mourners lined the streets to pay their respects to the singer.

Fans threw flowers on the hearse carrying Sinead’s coffin as a Campervan playing her music accompanied the procession. There was also a round of applause as the cortege paused briefly at her former home.

According to Sky News, as the coffin passed the house, crowds started to sing her biggest hit, Nothing Compares 2 U.

Sinead O'Connor smiling wearing a red shirt
The star died last month (Credit: Splash News)

Eulogy

Imam Shaykh Dr Umar Al-Qadri delivered a moving eulogy at the service, paying tribute to those who’d lined the route of her journey to her final resting place.

“Just as Sinead O’Connor brought diverse souls together through her art, so have you orchestrated a symphony of unity during her final journey. Your noble gesture has transcended boundaries and connected strangers, echoing the very essence of Sinead’s legacy.

“In this shared moment of remembrance and prayer, we find ourselves united in a tapestry of love, compassion, and reverence. May this ceremony be a testament to the enduring power of humanity’s collective spirit, as we bid farewell to a remarkable soul who touched us all.”

Read more: Bob Geldof on messages of ‘depression and despair’ from Sinead O’Connor before her death

YouTube video player

