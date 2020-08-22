Simon Cowell will not be part of the BGT finals, according to reports.

The music mogul, 60, recently had to have a six-hour operation on his back after falling from an electric bike at his home in Malibu, California.

BGT star Simon recently had an operation on his back (Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

Will Simon Cowell be on BGT this year?

And now, it’s reported he won’t be able to serve as a judge on the upcoming episodes of Britain’s Got Talent, which was split into two parts this year because of the coronavirus pandemic.

According to a source, doctors have advised him not to fly back to the UK for BGT, which starts filming in just two weeks’ time.

Speaking to the Mirror, the insider said: “Everything is fixed, he just needs healing time. Flying halfway across the world is not part of the plan and he has agreed to put his health first.”

This year’s BGT was split in two because of the coronavirus pandemic (Credit: ITV)

Video link plans ‘not feasible’

Bosses reportedly hoped that Simon could appear via video link, but scrapped the plan.

The source continued: “It was decided that the idea of having him judge the BGT finalists via a link was just not feasible – nor sensible.”

Read more: BGT: The Finalists Revealed coming to screens as ITV confirms air date

ED! contacted BGT and Simon’s reps for comment.

Flying halfway across the world is not part of the plan.

Elsewhere, Simon reportedly has plans for a 60-minute one-off special episode in the pipeline. It will include his fellow judges Amanda Holden, Alesha Dixon and David Walliams.

In a chat with The Sun’s Bizarre column, a source said previously: “Simon is a total workaholic and even an accident as nasty as his won’t keep him off for long.

Bosses reportedly considered having Simon on BGT via video link (Credit: ITV)

Workaholic

“He’s been working from his home in Los Angeles since the accident happened and is in contact with his team.

“The plans for this one-off special of ‘Britain’s Got Talent’ have been in the pipeline for months and he is convinced he will be well enough to take his place on the panel.”

Read more: Strictly Come Dancing bosses ‘recruit BGT star as part of pro dancers for 2020 series’

The source went on to say that the BGT special will likely air over the festive period. It will comprise clips of the “best talent” featured on the show since it started in 2007.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.