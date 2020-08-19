Strictly Come Dancing bosses ‘recruit BGT star as part of pro dancers for 2020 series’

Strictly Come Dancing bosses have reportedly recruited dancer Kai Widdrington for this year’s series.

The Britain’s Got Talent contestant apparently will join group dances rather than be given a celebrity partner.

Kai is reportedly “fitting in well” and has been in rehearsals this week.

Is Kai Widdrington joining Strictly Come Dancing this year?

A source told The Sun: “There are more female than male pro dancers this year, so Kai has been lined up to even up the numbers and take part in the big numbers at the start of the show.

“He’s fitting in well – he knows a lot of the show’s cast already – and has been in rehearsals all week.”

In 2012, Kai reached the final of the talent show with his dance partner, Natalia Jeved (Credit: YouTube)

Kai has reportedly moved in with pal and Strictly pro Giovanni Pernice in South West London.

Ent Daily has contacted reps for Strictly for comment.

When did Kai Widdrington appear on BGT?

The dancer appeared on BGT in 2012, and 2014 with Latin dance group Kings And Queens.

In 2012, Kai reached the final of the talent show with his dance partner, Natalia Jeved.

Meanwhile, Kai is a professional dancer on Ireland’s Dancing With The Stars after joining in 2017.

Strictly Come Dancing will return this year (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Strictly’s expected to return later this year, however, there will be changes amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The BBC confirmed the Latin and ballroom show is to take place this year but would be slightly shorter.

He knows a lot of the show’s cast already.

In addition, “big decisions” are reportedly being “left to the last minute” so producers know what the latest guidelines are.

A BBC source recently said: “Preparing for this year’s show is a huge headache.

“But any concrete things we can decide on now, we are doing. Making one hit series is hard enough. As things stand, we are having to plan for hundreds.”

Gemma Collins has reportedly signed up to Strictly 2020 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Names already rumoured to be taking part in the show include EastEnders actor Adam Woodyatt and reality TV star Gemma Collins.

David and Victoria Beckham’s eldest son, Brooklyn, could also be taking to the dance floor.

