He used to be one of television’s brightest stars, but Simon Cowell is thought to be turning his back on fame.

The 63-year-old sold his £45 million Holland Park house earlier this month, heading to the Oxfordshire countryside.

Simon has ‘tired’ of fame (Credit: ITV)

He faced two break-ins while living there, reporting he was now “in constant fear”.

Simon Cowell ‘quits showbiz’

The Mail on Sunday reports his fiancée, Lauren Silverman, is running record company Syco ‘with little input from Simon’.

He has also stepped back from other TV commitments, only judging on Britain’s Got Talent in the spring.

Amanda is one of Simon’s confidants (Credit: ITV)

“Simon wanted to be talked about and written about,” a source told the paper. “All of a sudden he doesn’t want to be in the limelight any more. He just wants to be at home with Eric while Lauren runs what is left of his business.

“The harem of women has gone, as has Louis Walsh. Now it’s just Amanda Holden. He will sometimes see others, such as Alan Carr and Alesha Dixon, through her. Nobody can work out what has happened here – he went from being so in need of fame to hating it.”

All of a sudden he doesn’t want to be in the limelight any more

Simon’s change in attitude may have stemmed from a shock bike accident in 2020. His injuries meant he needed six hours of surgery.

Simon’s strange Instagram

In other Simon-related news, the music mogul baffled fans with a pretty bizarre Instagram video earlier this month.

In the video, he can be seen in his bathroom, holding up an empty bottle of Original Listerine mouthwash.

“I’ve run out of Listerine. This is the original. You don’t sell it anymore in the UK, I don’t know why, because it’s the best. Could you please, please bring it back? I’m begging you,” he says.

