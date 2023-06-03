Simon Cowell’s brother gobsmacked over star’s baby news: ‘My jaw was on the floor’

Simon Cowell left his brother and sister-in-law with their jaws on the floor after they heard the news that he was having a baby.

Music mogul Simon, 63 is a doting father to son Eric, eight, who he shares with his now fiancée Lauren Silverman.

Simon himself admitted the pregnancy news was a surprise – but it turns out his big brother, Tony, was equally as floored.

Simon became a dad in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell shocked brother with baby news

In 2013, Simon announced he was expecting his first child with Lauren. Then, in February 2014, the pair welcomed a bouncing baby boy – who they named Eric.

And in a new interview, Simon’s brother Tony and his wife Emma have shared their initial shock at finding out there was going to be a Simon Cowell mini-me.

Simon welcomed his son in 2014 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Simon Cowell’s family floored over baby news

Speaking to MailOnline, Emma revealed it was Lauren who broke the news to her when she rang her up.

“She said she was so excited and just had to tell someone. My jaw was on the floor. When Simon called Tony and said: ‘I have news you won’t believe,’ Tony said: ‘I know already because I overheard Emma and Lauren talking,'” Emma said.

It’s all boys in the family so I said: ‘A girl, please,’ but he said: ‘No, it’s a boy.’ He was beaming.

According to the couple, Simon showed them an early scan while on a family holiday in the South of France. “He asked us to guess the gender. It’s all boys in the family so I said: ‘A girl, please,’ but he said: ‘No, it’s a boy.’ He was beaming,” Tony added.

Simon to have baby number two?

Although he’s currently a father-of-one, Simon may be broody for more. Last month, he hinted he has been thinking about becoming a dad again. Simon said: “Just two days ago I was thinking, it would be nice to have another.

“You never know with kids if they’re happy being on their own or how would [Eric] feel if there was another one? So look, will it happen? I don’t know. But I would love another kid. I really like being a dad.”

Read more: BGT responds to ‘fix’ claims as ‘already famous’ star tipped to win

So what do you think of this story? You can leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.