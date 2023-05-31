A BGT spokesperson has responded to “fix” claims from viewers after an “already famous” star bagged a place in the 2023 final.

The hit ITV show is back on our screens for a week of a jaw-dropping live semi-finals. But some grumbling viewers have been left unhappy with one of the acts who bagged themselves a spot at the much-anticipated Britain’s Got Talent final.

BGT 2023 hit with ‘fix’ claims

On Monday night (May 29), disabled dancer Musa Motha was crowned the winner of the first live show – meaning he was straight through to the final this weekend.

Musa wowed fans with his original audition and received the first-ever joint Golden Buzzer from the judges. The incredible performer only has one leg because of an amputation due to cancer.

For his semi-final performance, Musa had the judges, and the nation, wiping away the tears. And his performance went down so well that he bagged a spot in the final.

But some viewers appear to not be too happy with the result as they claimed Musa is “already a famous dancer” – and BGT has now responded to the claims.

BGT fans claim act is ‘already a famous dancer’

Rushing to Twitter, one person alleged: “We all know BGT is a fix – last night’s winner – although superb – is already a famous dancer – all probably scouted and booked to appear in the ‘auditions’.”

To imply the show is a fix is completely false and factually incorrect.

Another speculated: “Sick of BGT already, you can tell Musa has already been picked by them to win. The fix is in already! First ever joint golden buzzer? Please, just their way of clearing the path for him to win BGT.” A third also chimed in to allege: “What a fix.” Another moaned: “It’s clear who they want.”

Hitting back at the outlandish claims, a BGT spokesperson told ED! exclusively: “Anyone can apply for Britain’s Got Talent whether they are professional or amateur, irrespective of their past experience and all contestants are auditioned on merit. Ultimately, the public decided to send Musa into the final, and they continue to have the power to crown their BGT winner. To imply the show is a fix is completely false and factually incorrect.”

Is BGT 2023 star Musa famous?

Musa, 27, was sadly diagnosed with a type of bone cancer called oesteosacorma when he was just 11 years old. To save his life, his leg was amputated.

However, despite the struggles and challenges, he found a love of dance. In 2010 he took up street dancing. He bagged an appearance in one of rapper Drake’s music videos. Musa also appeared in the One Dance video which has been viewed 65 million times.

Many BGT viewers are backing him as their winner, though, and hailed his courage and talent. One viewer said: “Very well deserved he’s my winner.” Another added: “So well deserved the winner in my eyes.” A third commented: “Absolutely outstanding! Musa is a total inspiration!”

The BGT live semi-finals air on ITV1 at 8pm this week. The grand final is on Sunday at 7.30pm.

