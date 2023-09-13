Sheridan Smith fans asking for her ‘secret’ as she shows off weight loss: ‘Looking like a teenager’

Sheridan Smith fans have been asking the telly actress for her ‘secret’ after she’s shown off her weight loss.

The 42-year-old mum-of-one stunned fans on Wednesday (September 13) afternoon as she shared some snaps on Instagram.

The pics showed her and actress Jaime Winstone looking very pally as they larked around in London.

Holding hands, the two stars laughed together in the street after Sheridan watched a performance of Jaime’s play 2:22 A Ghost Story in the West End.

Pals Sheridan Smith and Jaime Winstone were out on the town (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sheridan Smith news

Giving her friend’s show a recommendation to her 744,000 followers, Sheridan wrote on her post’s caption: “Great night seeing @222aghoststory in the West End.

“Only five more days to see @jaimewinstone in this show. The whole cast are amazing! Great night out, jumped out of my seat!”

But while many fans were delighted to see Sheridan and Jaime looking so gleeful in the images, others were taken surprise by Sheridan’s appearance.

And that’s because, according to the observers remarking on how she looks in the comments section, Sheridan appears to have lost some weight.

Sheridan Smith weight loss: Instagram fans react

Musicals star Sheridan – who has previously addressed dropping two stone in 2019 – looked very svelte as she was photographed with her famous friend.

Furthermore, fans and followers highlighted she was looking “like a teenager” in their opinion – with others asking about her “secret”.

“You look amazing!” one commenter gushed.

A second agreed: “You look incredible.”

You’ve lost some weight. Looks good.

“Looking fabulous, you’ve lost some weight. Looks good,” someone else complimented Sheridan.

And a fourth echoed that: “You’ve lost loads of weight, looking like a teenager.”

Sheridan beams at the camera (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Sheridan’s ‘secret’

Elsewhere in the comments, another onlooker said how much they admired the photos Sheridan had shared.

“Beautiful pictures. You look so slim,” they said.

Others called on Sheridan to share how she’d dropped any weight.

Sheridan Smith poses on the red carpet in 2022 for The Railway Children Return premiere (Credit: Splashnews.com)

“What is your secret?” one asked. “Ughh I want legs like that!”

And another chipped in, similarly: “You look very young fresh and very healthy. OMG, what’s your secret?”

Read more: ‘Sad’ Sheridan Smith shares regret over missing Paul O’Grady’s funeral as she pays tribute

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.