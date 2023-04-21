‘Sad’ Sheridan Smith shares regret over missing Paul O’Grady’s funeral as she pays tribute

The funeral of Paul O’Grady was attended by many famous faces who were close to the much-loved star. But one former co-star who was unable to be there told her fans on Twitter just how much the For the Love of Dogs host was “loved” and treasured by those who knew him.

Sheridan Smith, currently starring in the West End revival of Shirley Valentine, recalled on social media what a joy it was to work with Paul.

Back in the early 2000s, Sheridan and Paul both had lead roles in Eyes Down. Sheridan was just 22 when she appeared as Sandy, with Paul playing Ray Temple, the manager of a bingo hall in Liverpool, in the BBC One sitcom. The show last for two series and aired in 2003 and 2004.

Sheridan Smith paid tribute to her late friend Paul O’Grady on social media (Credit: ITV.com)

Paul O’Grady funeral: Sheridan Smith pays tribute

Sharing a snap of Paul beaming alongside a dog, Sheridan told followers on Thursday (April 20) afternoon she was unable to make her friend’s funeral.

She explained: “Sad I can’t be there today in Kent with my dogs to say goodbye to Paul and give him a send off, but know it will be incredible. He was so loved.”

Paul was so loved.

Sheridan also tagged in the handles of two other Eyes Down co-stars as she hailed the fun they had enjoyed together. She went on: “The memories and belly laughs @TonyMaudsley1 @Fitzyfella and myself have with Paul will last forever! Rest in animal paradise Lily x.”

Alan Carr was among a number of famous faces to attend the funeral of Paul O’Grady yesterday (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘He’d have loved it all’

Following the announcement of Paul’s passing a few weeks ago, Sheridan also referred to her and Paul’s time working together. She wrote on Instagram at the time: “Heartbroken by this news. Did one of my first ever TV jobs with Paul (Eyes Down) in 2003, he was a friend till the end. As real and genuine as they come. Will never forget his kindness, fun and constant support. A working class hero. What a loss. Will miss you Lily.”

Meanwhile, Tony Maudsley, who now plays undertaker George Shuttleworth in Coronation Street, echoed Sheridan’s fond remarks from yesterday, too.

He tweeted: “The best of send offs for our Lily today. The local streets lined with school kids dogs and adoring fans. A church organ that ran out of puff. Julian Clary filling the church with love and laughter… and a VERY overly enthusiastic bell ringer. He’d have loved it all. Tara Lil.”

Jo Brand was also in attendance to pay her respects (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How fans reacted to Sheridan’s tribute

Sheridan’s social media fans were appreciative for Sheridan’s words, and told her Paul would understand.

“He will be having a great time watching you do Shirley every night!” one Twitter user said. They continued: “He knew how much you loved him and wouldn’t mind if you were there or not, especially if you weren’t because a stage performance was the reason why.”

Another person tweeted: “Bless you he will understand. He will send you so much love. What an amazing man he was, not that I ever met him.”

Someone else responded: “We have watched Eyes Down now and I had tears rolling down my face throughout with laughing, loved it!”

“Oh to be a laughing fly on the wall in that room. I’m sorry for your loss,” wrote another.

And someone else told Sheridan: “A fitting tribute to a lovely man.”

Read more: Inside Paul O’Grady’s ‘very fitting send-off’ with ‘entertaining’ eulogy from pal Julian Clary

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.