Actress Sheridan Smith dropped a whopping two stone in weight back in 2019 – and it seems it wasn’t too much of a hard slog

The star is well known to fans for her performances in shows such The Royle Family, Two Pints Of Lager And A Packet of Crisps and Gavin & Stacey.

But her appearance has certainly changed a bit over the years.

Sheridan revealed her new shape with before and after pictures on Instagram at the time.

She explained that she’d shed the pounds while she was rehearsing for a production of Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

How did Sheridan Smith lose weight?

She told her fans at the time: “I’m not one for weight loss regimes as I think everyone should be comfortable in their own skin but comparing today’s pic to day one of rehearsals…

“I have lost two stone!”

It’s thought that the star dropped the weight over something like a 10-week period.

According to The Express, Sheridan was doing a lot of dancing in rehearsals, which helped with her body transformation.

The paper quoted Dr Jo Rodda as saying: “Studies have shown that the occurrence of dementia and Alzheimer’s disease can be reduced by exercises such as dancing.

“Not only is it fun, social and engaging, but it’s also a great way of incorporating exercise into your weekly routine.”

The star lost weight over a matter of weeks (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sheridan previously put on weight for role

Sheridan isn’t afraid to transform her body for a part either.

Back in 2017 the actress revealed that she had gained a few extra pounds for her role in a BBC drama.

Speaking on the red carpet at the Olivier Awards, she said: “I put on some weight for The Moorside and I’ve still got a load.

“But I’m trying to lose it.”

Sheridan played Julie Bushby, a neighbour of Karen Matthews, in the dramatised retelling of the 2008 disappearance of schoolgirl Shannon Matthews.

“I wanted to get into the character and became very good friends with Julie,” she said.

“Julie is a lot taller than me so it was about bulking up.”

Sheridan narrates The Cruise, which is on Channel 5 on Sunday (July 17) at 9pm.

