Sheridan Smith fans all say the same thing as she shares rare picture of son Billy

Sheridan Smith took to Instagram to share a picture of her son, Billy, on Tuesday.

The TV star shared a sweet snap of herself with her two-year-old son this week on the social media platform.

In the snap, Sheridan can be seen cradling her toddler as the pair of them laugh together.

The actress rarely shares snaps of her youngster, and fans couldn’t get enough of the sweet post which she captioned: “Egg & chips every night gets the thumbs up!”

As a result, many rushed to the comments to reply to the heartwarming snap.

Sheridan gave birth to Billy, her first child, in May 2020 with then-fiance Jamie Horn.

One fan replied: “Oh, those photos of the two of you are adorable.”

“Aww, beautiful picture of you and Billy, Sheridan,” commented another.

In addition, a third added: “OMG…Gorgeous photos of you both.”

Meanwhile, Sheridan recently opened up about being a mum. She confessed that she tries her best to keep Billy with her at all times.

“I try to take him everywhere with me, he’s like my little shadow,” she told Notebook magazine. “We’re like two peas in a pod, he’s the best thing that’s ever happened to me. So long as I can keep working and have my little boy with me then I’m happy.”

She went on to share that her “priorities have changed” now that she’s a working mum.

“Production companies are great and they allow your little ones to come out and stay with you,” she added. “If work meant I couldn’t see Billy I’d probably cut back, but I love working and sometimes I’m better when I’m working because it keeps my mind focused.”

Sheridan met insurance broker Jamie Horn via Tinder in 2018. As a result, the pair quickly fell in love and became inseparable, announcing their engagement soon after.

The pair welcomed son Billy in May 2020 but later went on to split three years after meeting, and just a year after Billy was born.

