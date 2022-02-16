Former X Factor champion Shayne Ward has posted a plea for his social media followers to pray for his nephew.

The 37-year-old revealed that his nephew, Luke, underwent brain surgery on Monday night (February 14).

What did Shayne Ward post on his socials?

Shayne posted the plea on both Instagram and Twitter (Credit: Instagram)

Former Coronation Street star Shayne, 37, took to Instagram on Tuesday to issue a plea to his 308k followers.

The singer posted a picture of hands clasped together in prayer, drawn by Albrecht Dürer, on his Instagram story.

“I believe in the power of prayer,” Shayne wrote.

“Please could you spare a moment to help us pray for our young nephew Luke who had undergone brain surgery at midnight last night.”

“I love you Luke,” he continued, before signing off the message from himself and his fiancée, Sophie Austin.

What did Sophie Austin post on her story?

Sophie posted a similar message to Shayne on her story (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Hollyoaks actress Sophie also posted a plea on her Instagram story for her 184k followers to see.

“On behalf of my sister in law, could I kindly ask for your prayers, love, healing thoughts or whatever positive energy you can send for her little man and our nephew Luke who is very poorly in hospital,” she wrote.

“I just can’t imagine the pain and torment they are going through,” she continued.

“But I know how amazing and powerful the community on here is.”

How did Shayne Ward’s followers react?

Shayne’s followers showed their support (Credit: ITV)

Shayne also posted the plea on his Twitter for his 349.1k followers to see too.

Plenty of his followers jumped to show their support to the singer and his family in the replies.

“God bless little Luke praying he has a speedy recovery,” one of his followers said.

“Shayne I will pray for your nephew, I wish him and your family all the love in the world,” another said.

“So sorry to hear this Shayne, sending lots of love and well wishes,” a third said.

“All the best prayer for your nephew sir,” another said.

