Pregnant Sophie Austin praised by celebrity pals as she makes ‘heartbreaking’ admission

Sophie Austin has bravely opened up on her IVF struggles before falling pregnant with her second child.

The Hollyoaks star is expecting her second baby – a daughter – with partner Shayne Ward in May.

However, Sophie‘s journey for baby number two hasn’t been the easiest.

Sophie Austin shares pregnancy struggles

The couple, who already share five-year-old daughter Willow, initially turned to IVF after struggling to conceive with their second child.

In the end, 37-year-old Sophie fell pregnant naturally.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (January 10), the actress detailed her heartbreaking battle before hearing the news.

IVF seemed to be our only option

Sophie shared a series of photos throughout their IVF journey, including one of her in tears.

Another showed the star tightly holding Shayne’s hand, while a third gave insight into the medication Sophie took.

Alongside the shots, Sophie explained that she was hesitant to share the post for fear of “bringing up a lot of heartbreak and sadness.”

Sophie Austin and Shayne Ward turned to IVF for their second child (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The mum-of-one said: “The last two years have been one of silence as we just found it too hard to talk about to anyone (I always said I feel like I need to keep my head down because if I look up the wind catches me and I’ll crash completely).

“I also felt worried about people’s opinions especially as we already had Willow and some would say ‘well at least you have one’ meaning that I wasn’t allowed to want more and should just be grateful for what I had! And believe me I thank everything above for her everyday.”

Sophie went on to say that she was inundated with messages from those in similar situations, following her pregnancy announcement.

‘The road to parenthood is never easy’

The soap star continued: “The road to parenthood is never easy and for so many it is filled with sadness, loss, fear, loneliness and despair and then repeat and repeat and repeat.

“We were so fortunate to conceive Willow with no help but then no journey is ever the same right? And after 2 years of trying, and no answers IVF seemed to be our only option.

“Going into IVF I thought it would be so easy, how wrong I was! Not only did I find that I couldn’t talk about it to anyone, but also I just wasn’t prepared for what it would do to us mentally, physically.

Sophie bravely opened up on social media (Credit: SplashNews.com)

“Tests, operations, health issues, hormones galore, and then the loss after loss after loss and for most people going through this. These things are suffered in silence engulfed in sadness.”

She ended the lengthy post: “So for any person going through this journey, I don’t know how long your journey has been or how long it will be but I wanted to say…

“I see you and you are not alone, you are the bravest, you are warriors and I love you.”

Sophie supported by celebrity friends

Sophie’s post was met to plenty of supportive comments, with Michelle Keegan saying: “Lots of love darling xxx.”

Samia Longchambon added: “Well done Sophie… you have been so brave.”

Corrie star Georgia Taylor shared: “Beautifully put, darling. Your honesty will resonate with so many.”

In addition, Hayley Tamaddon posted: “Sending huge love and respect.”

