Shane Warne news: Cricketer’s tragic final hours as paramedics reveal ‘mystery’ around his death

Shane Warne may have died 45 minutes before paramedics were called on, it has been reported by a news outlet.

Daily Mail Australia claims the cricket star may have suffered a heart attack while relaxing alone.

However, one paramedic has reportedly indicated the 52-year-old’s passing contains “mystery”.

News of Shane Warne’s death shocked fans across the world (Credit: YouTube)

Shane Warne news: Cricket legend’s ‘final hours’

According to the tabloid news outlet, Shane checked into Samujana Villas with friends after flying into Koh Samui in Thailand late on Thursday March 3.

The next day, Friday March 4, he left a local tailor after ordering clothes around 1pm. He was spotted on CCTV returning to his villa about 30 minutes later.

Just before 3pm, four spa therapists were seen on CCTV after leaving the resort. The report claims two of them gave Shane a massage.

Between 3.15pm and 4pm, Shane is said to have received a final massage before watching a cricket match on TV.

At 5.15pm his friend Andrew Neophitou found Shane unresponsive in his room and began CPR.

Paramedics were called five minutes later but they were unable to resuscitate Shane.

At 7.05pm Shane was pronounced dead at the Thai International Hospital.

How did Shane Warne die? What have the massage therapists said?

One of the therapists, known as Bovi, reportedly told a friend Shane was “perfectly healthy” during his massage.

She noted the Aussie sporting legend tipped well and that she was “shocked” to discover he had died.

Both Bovi and a fellow masseuse known as Plu-Gun have been interviewed by Thai police.

However, foul play has been ruled out. A postmortem found Shane died of natural causes.

Shane Warne’s body has been returned to Australia ahead of his state funeral on March 30 (Credit: YouTube)

What have the paramedics said?

Paramedics Anucha Hanaiam and Kittchai Huadmuang reportedly told Daily Mail Australia that Shane did not have a pulse when they arrived.

“We still did everything we could,” Mr Huadmuang said.

“We performed CPR for 20 minutes trying to bring him back to life.”

He added that one of Shane’s friends indicated the cricket star had not been suffering with his health.

Mr Huadmuang added: “[The friend] said he had no sickness, no high blood pressure and no previous heart attacks. It was a mystery illness.”

