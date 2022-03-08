Shane Warne has been remembered by his ex-wife Simone Callahan following his tragic death last week.

The 52-year-old Aussie cricket star died after suffering a heart attack whilst in Thailand on March 4.

Speaking out for the first time since his death, Simone took to social media to pen a touching tribute to her “eternal love”.

Shane Warne remembered by ex-wife after his death

Simone shared a series of touching family photos and videos during her marriage to Shane.

The former couple were married for 10 years and welcomed three children together – Brooke, 24, Jackson, 22, and Summer, 20.

Captioning the post, Simone paid a loving tribute to Shane as a father.

Eternal love remains

“Shane’s greatest Love, Our children Brooke, Jackson & Summer,” the yoga teacher penned.

“Shane was taken too soon from their young lives.

“Eternal love remains & will never leave. Vale Shane.”

Shane and Simone share three children together (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shane’s daughter breaks her silence

It comes after daughter Summer also shared her heartbreak following her dad’s death.

The 20-year-old wrote on Instagram: “There is no words. It feels like I’m dreaming, waiting for someone to wake me up and tell me that you’re okay. This can’t be real life.

“There’s no way that life is this cruel to the most beautiful people on this earth. There’s no way that I will never hear your soft voice again telling me that ‘everything is going to be okay’ or how ‘proud’ you are of me.”

Concluding her post, Summer added: “Our time was robbed and I wish you would come back to me. You may not be alive dad, but you will forever live inside my heart. I will cherish the memories till my time is up on this earth and I am reunited with you again.

“I love you dad, forever and always will be my father no matter where you are. Love your little girl SJ and I will continue to make you proud.”

Summer went on to post a selection of touching photographs of her famous dad.

Shane tragically died last week aged 52 (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Shane tragically passed away last week following a heart attack.

An autopsy conducted yesterday (March 8) confirmed the Aussie cricketer died from “natural causes”.

