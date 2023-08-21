Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt shares beautiful family photos of newborn son and her mum: ‘He’s like your mum’

Scarlett Moffatt has delighted fans after sharing beautiful family photos of her newborn son and her mum on Instagram.

The former Gogglebox star, 32, welcomed her first baby Jude with boyfriend Scott Dobinson into the world in June.

On Monday (August 21) afternoon, Scarlett told her Insta followers she, Jude and Scott were all at a family occasion.

And as she gave fans a glimpse of what her and her nearest and dearest have been up to, some supporters noticed how Jude looks like his relatives.

Scarlett Moffatt – and her baby son – spent quality time over the weekend with family (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Scarlett Moffatt shares new pics of her son and family

Uploading a collection of snaps, Scarlett wrote in her post’s caption: “How do I have a two-month-old baby already!?”

She went on: “Spending the whole weekend with my family for my Nanny’s 70th. We played bingo, did quizzes, ate burnt sausages from the BBQ – it was perfectly imperfect.

“We’ve all laughed from start to finish and Jude even went in a pool for the first time.”

Among the images were shots of Scarlett and Jude with the tot’s dad, and nan Betty. And onlookers reckon Jude resembles them both!

Jude ‘looks like Betty’

It was reported in July that Jude’s birth may have brought Scarlett and Betty closer together than ever before.

“Betty has really been there for Scarlett recently, spending a lot of time with her since Jude’s arrival. It’s just what Scarlett needed,” a source told OK! magazine.

He’s like your mum in this picture I think.

And one Instagram commenter also indicated they believe blood is thicker than water as they wrote: “He’s like your mum in this picture I think.”

Scarlett Moffatt cradles her son (Credit: Instagram)

How Instagram fans reacted

However, several other fans picked up on the likeness between Jude and his dad.

“Jude looks so tall and big now, wow I can’t believe how he has filled out so quickly. And the spitting image of his daddy,” remarked one.

Another social media user agreed: “Awww bless him, image of his daddy.”

“He’s filling out in his face and getting long – be like his daddy,” predicted someone else.

A fourth chipped in: “I think Jude is his daddy’s double.”

And yet another contributed: “Somebody looks like daddy. What a beautiful little boy.”

