Scarlett Moffatt has shared new photos and videos of her mum Betty and her amazing birthday party.

Taking to her Instagram Stories to give her two million followers a glimpse into the bash, it’s clear that 29-year-old Gogglebox star Scarlett thought of absolutely everything.

Making sure it was the best way to celebrate her mum’s 50th during the pandemic, she brought the bar to her house with an incredible inflatable pub.

Scarlett arranged an incredible blow-up pub for her mum Betty (Credit:(Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt)

Birthday bash for Scarlett Moffatt’s mum Betty

She had a beautiful cake made for the occasion and there was a buffet spread laid on to put all others to shame. There was even an unexplained life-sized cardboard cutout of actor Robert De Niro.

Of course, what’s a party without a karaoke machine? Scarlett and her family could be seen blasting out all the hits as the night went on.

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt stuns fans with singing voice as she belts out Liza Minnelli song

Scarlett said: “Here’s a little sneak peak of how it went.

“Was hard only having 30 guests (due to Covid) but I still think I should become a party planner.”

And it looks like her preparation paid off, with Scarlett’s glamorous mum Betty appearing to have an absolute ball at her surprise party.

Betty looked like she had a ball (Credit: Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt)

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt reveals surprise friendship with A-list actor Tom Hardy

The family photos showed everyone having a blast as they danced their way through the night.

Here’s a little sneak peak… I still think I should become a party planner.

Scarlett looked stunning, as always, in her three different outfits. One was a dusky pink dress, the next a black floral piece. Her third and final pick was a puff-sleeve polka dot number.

Scarlett had a selection of outfits. (Credit: Instagram/Scarlett Moffatt)

Every body is a beach body

The body positive ambassador recently urged her fans to be kinder to themselves. In a powerful post while she was on holiday in Turkey, she promoted body confidence.

Insisting that ‘every body is a beach body’, she shared a clip of her ‘boobs and belly’ while wearing a bikini.

She wrote: “Be kind, not just to others but to yourself! This is my body my boobs, my belly, my legs.

“If you are like me and have ever criticised your body or missed out – like, not gone on a night out or to a beach or pool, or cancelled an event because you felt like you looked too fat or too thin or too saggy or not perfect – then STOP!”