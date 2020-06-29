Scarlett Moffatt reveals surprise friendship with A-list actor Tom Hardy

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett Moffatt has revealed she is good friends with an A List star.

The I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! winner, 29, says she is pals with actor Tom Hardy, 42.

Scarlett says she is such good friends with the star that they have even enjoyed a trip to EuroDisney together.

And she was invited to his home for a game of chess.

Scarlett Moffatt has forged a friendship with Tom Hardy and wife Charlotte Riley (Credit: CoverImages)

Read more: Scarlett Moffatt believes she was abducted by aliens

Speaking on Elizabeth Day's podcast How to Fail, she explained all.

Scarlett said: "I think the time when I really got freaked out was when Tom Hardy came up to me and said ‘Scarlett, can I have a photo?’

"And I went ‘What?!? Do you want me to take a photo of you?’

"You watch telly?"

"And he said ‘No, me and Charlotte watched you in the Jungle and we loved you in Gogglebox!"

Tom is married to fellow actor Charlotte Riley.

Scarlett added: "And I was like ‘What? You watch telly?’ I was just so shocked that Tom Hardy watches the TV!”

Scarlett on Loose Women (Credit: ITV)

And she was left even more stunned when Tom's agent informed her that he wanted to invite her to her home.

She continued: "Later his agent came in and said: 'Tom would like your number and he and Charlotte would like you to come over and play chess or play board games one time.’

Read more: Gail Porter blames Frank Sinatra's ghost on her hair falling out

"I said, 'Yeah, it's with Tom and Charlotte… chess, tiddlywinks, whatever!’

"Chess, tiddlywinks, whatever!"

"So I passed my number on and he texted me saying, 'This is Tom's number’.

However, when she went to his home, she accidentally sent him a selfie of herself - taken at his house.

Scarlett won 2016's I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! (Credit: ITV)

She was initially terrified that she had blown the chance of friendship - but luckily Tom saw the funny side.

She explained: "I then took a photo of my outfit because me mam asked me to send one.

"I accidentally sent it to Tom while he was in the next room and I literally started crying, I was so mortified. I thought I'd ruined my chances of becoming friends with him.

"He then sent a photo back doing the exact same pose as me in the mirror saying "Whoops, was meant to send that to my mum too."

What do you think of this story? Share your thoughts with us on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.