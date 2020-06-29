Gail Porter thinks the ghost of Frank Sinatra made her hair fall out

Gail Porter has come up with an unexpected potential cause for her hair loss.

She said her alopecia began when she was filming Dead Famous - and visited Frank Sinatra's grave.

The show was filmed between 2004 and 2006.

Gail Porter has been frank about the ups and downs of her life (Credit: BBC)

Gail made the revelation on Louis Theroux's BBC podcast Grounded.

"I had been working in America on a programme called Dead Famous – we were looking for Frank Sinatra in a graveyard in Las Vegas… and then bits of my hair started falling out," she said.

Dead Famous explored paranormal activity.

But the TV crew were at the wrong site - Frank Sinatra, who died in 1998, is buried at the Desert Memorial Park in California.

Louis was taken aback by the theory.

"My question was going to be, was it related to stress or being bipolar and the breakdown of your marriage. But it turns out it was Ol’ Blue Eyes," he joked.

"It was Frank Sinatra in Las Vegas," Gail said.

Hormones

Gail explained to Louis that at first she hadn't realised the alopecia was permanent.

She thought it might be related to stress or hormones.

"My boyfriend was the cameraman and he was like, 'Your hair is falling out'," she said.

"And I was like, 'It’ll be fine, maybe it’s hormonal.'"

The dark side

The presenter then revealed how she went to visit her mum in Edinburgh shortly after.

While there, she showed her hair loss to her for the first time.

"I took my hat off and the first thing she said was, 'I told you if you mess with the dark side they will take your hair,'" Gail recalled.

She recently said she has accepted her hair loss.

Gail told BBC Breakfast it was "shocking" at first, but now has come to like it.

