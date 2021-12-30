Scarlett Moffatt New Year's resolutions
Scarlett Moffatt reveals surprising New Year’s resolution – and it’s about her boobs

By Katy Brent

Scarlett Moffatt has made an inspirational New Year’s resolution about body image.

Taking to her Instagram stories yesterday (Wednesday, December 29), Scarlett promised her followers that she would embrace her “boob gap”.

The former Gogglebox star wrote: “I want to embrace my body more. That includes my boob gap. I’m also going to start dancing again as it’s something that fills my heart with joy.”

Scarlett Moffatt New Year's Resolutions
She posted her New Year pledges on Instagram (Credit: Instagram/ScarlettMoffatt)

She also spoke of her plans to take time off of work every now and then.

“I want to spend more time at home. Being self-employed, I am so grateful and thank my lucky stars every day for my job. But it makes it hard to say no to work.

“So I’ll do this by ensuring that I always have at least 6 days off a month.”

What did Scarlett Moffatt say about her boob gap?

Scarlett, 31, added doing Dry January to the list too.

She said: “It’s been a crazy year where I’ve probably drank more than usual & I’m ready for a bit of a detox January.”

Scarlett Moffatt New Year's Resolutions
She also vowed to cut back on the booze (Credit: Instagram/ScarlettMoffatt)

Last month Scarlett spoke out about her controversial fitness DVD, calling it her biggest regret.

The star released DVD SuperSlimMe in 2016, which claimed that following the programme had helped her shed three stone.

But she was left red-faced when a report claimed that she had actually slimmed down with a strict calorie-controlled diet and by going through a tough bootcamp to help her lose weight fast.

More Scarlett news

Scarlett recently opened up about the embarrassing situation as she was interviewed on the Boob Share podcast, saying it was something she rarely talked about.

“I always say it’s like, my biggest regret,” said the star.

Scarlett Moffatt New Year's Resolutions
Scarlett says she’s doing Dry January (Credit: SplashNews)

“But what people need to understand is that I was so young. I was in my early twenties, I was working in an office, I was very new to this industry.

“I had no representation and it seemed like a good thing at the time.”

Scarlett shared that the furore still follows her around as it gets “dragged up all the time”.

“I feel like I’m always penalised for that, and it’s really upsetting because that’s just such a small part of my life, and a mistake that I made,” she said.

“But I seem to still be getting [bleep] for it, and I’m like: ‘Come on now!'”

