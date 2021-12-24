Breaking Dad star Bradley Walsh will be one of the most popular TV stars on the box this Christmas.

That’s because the 61-year-old will be spending the festive season all over the Christmas TV prime-time schedules, including a new episode of Breaking Dad tonight (December 24).

However, this Christmas will also be Bradley’s first as a grandfather. But it isn’t son Barney who has made the Breaking Dad star into a Breaking Grandad…

Bradley Walsh and son Barney will appear in a Christmas special of Breaking Dad (Credit: ITV)

What has Bradley Walsh said about being a grandad?

Bradley is clearly delighted to have a young grandson. And no doubt the first Christmas with the latest arrival will be a very special one for his entire family.

But Bradley’s daughter Hayley, who announced she was expecting back in February, may have to keep an eye on her dad at future Christmas get togethers.

Read more: Christmas TV on ITV: Viewers will be able to binge Christmas Eve, Christmas Day and Boxing Day telly EARLY

That’s because Bradders has cheekily suggested he might spoil the young lad!

He previously joked about treating the little one: “I’m going to be a brilliant grandfather because I’ve got this trick.

I’m going to be a brilliant grandfather.

“When the baby grows into a toddler, make sure you spend plenty of time with them. Feeding them ice cream and Coca-Cola.

“And then give them back at just the right time and say to your children: ‘There you are, that’s what you were like.'”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hayley Walsh Reflexology (@hayleywalshreflexology)

What happens in Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas?

Viewers will see Bradley and Barney travel to Iceland for new adventures.

The father and son stars explore volcanoes, glaciers and awe-inspiring landscapes in the special.

Bradley said: “Barney knows I hate the cold but I love Christmas. So I had to say yes to a festive road trip around Iceland.

“I just hope I can find somewhere to roast my chestnuts.”

Bradley Walsh will also be on the BBC this Christmas (Credit: BBC)

What other Christmas TV shows is Bradley Walsh in?

As well as Breaking Dad, Bradley is appearing in a several other programmes over Christmas.

He will also turn up in two seasonal instalments of The Chase for ITV.

The first Chase Celebrity Christmas Special airs on Christmas Eve at 5.30pm and a second will be on Boxing Day at 5pm.

Bradley will also pop up as Pop Larkin in a Christmas Day episode of The Larkins, on at 9pm.

Read more: Christmas TV: Bradley and Barney Walsh: Breaking Dad leads ITV festive line up

And over on BBC One, Bradley hosts a festive special of Blankety Blank. That airs on Christmas Day at 7.25pm.

Angela Rippon, Richard E Grant, Tom Allen, Sarah Millican, Mel B and Danny Jones will join Bradders to fill in the missing blanks.

It is going to be a very Bradley Walsh Christmas!

Bradley and Barney: Breaking Dad at Christmas airs on ITV on Christmas Eve at 9pm.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.