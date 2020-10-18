Scarlett Moffatt has marked her 30th birthday by slamming “trolls and bullies”.

Former Gogglebox star Scarlett turned 30 this weekend and has been busy reflecting on her life.

Scarlett has thanked her supporters for helping her to “live her dream” and says she feels “blessed”.

But while thinking about “Chapter 30”, she has also lashed out at those who “dislike” her.

What did Scarlett Moffatt say about trolls on her birthday?

Taking to Instagram, Scarlett shared a gorgeous photograph of herself in a silky pink dress with a dipped hem.

She also had a show-stopping 30 hat on her head.

Scarlett told her two million followers: “CHAPTER 30 begins. I am so grateful for feeling so blessed with the family, friends and supporters I have.

“From the bottom of my heart thank you for letting this little northern lass live her dream every day,” she said.

Scarlett has been reflecting on her life (Credit: Instagram)

She added she was “too busy loving the people that love me to even think about the people who dislike me”.

Remember bullies and trolls are like sandpaper, the more they wear you down, the more polished you become.

She then issued a stark warning to fans, saying: “Remember bullies and trolls are like sandpaper, the more they wear you down, the more polished you become.”

Years of bullying

Earlier this year, Scarlett opened up about the relentless trolling she has received from vile keyboard warriors on social media.

The former I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! winner said it began from the moment she joined Gogglebox in 2014.

Speaking to Grazia, Scarlett said: “Immediately, I started getting really horrible messages about how ugly, fat and stupid I was.

“All of a sudden, all of these people who didn’t even know me were forming opinions about me from five minutes on a half-hour show. It hit me hard.”

Scarlett – who was bullied at school – said the trolling only intensified the more famous she got.

Scarlett has hit back at bullies and trolls (Credit: Splash news)

Things reached fever pitch when she agreed to do a fitness DVD in 2017.

She said it was her “biggest regret”.

Scarlett added: “All of the trolling overwhelmed me. I stopped leaving the house, instead spending hours on Instagram reading nasty messages, searching hashtags of my name and reading the comments under online articles.”

Hitting rock bottom, the star called the Samaritans and later signed up for therapy sessions.

How is Scarlett doing now?

Scarlett is now back on top form and regularly encourages fans to be kind and to love themselves.

Alongside a recent Instagram post, which she filmed while wearing a swimsuit, Scarlett said: “BE KIND not just to others but to yourself!”

She added: “Let’s be our own best friends and not stop living our best life just because we aren’t a ‘perfect aesthetic’. Life is far too short and life would be super boring if we were all the same!”

