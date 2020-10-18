Nadia Sawalha is channelling none other than Kim Kardashian in her latest skit.

The Loose Women star, 55, appeared to mock the reality superstar, 40, on social media.

Nadia posed in her bra and shapewear pants as she dubbed Kim’s voice over hers.

Pretending to be the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star, she recited her SKIMS shapewear ad.

Showing off her bod, Nadia wiggles about in the nude underwear.

Nadia Sawalha is dedicated to promoting body confidence (Credit: SplashNews)

How did Nadia’s fans react to her impression?

She says: “Hey guys. I know it is our one-year SKIMS anniversary and we are launching new shapewear.

“This is the marble. It is so good. This was actually highly requested by everyone.

“So I am so excited that is finally here.”

Finally Nadia rounds off the cheeky clip by shaking her bottom at the camera.

And fans can’t get enough of the video, with many users praising her body confidence.

One user cheered: “Omg i just love you. You are making so many women feel good about their bodies.”

Nadia says she’s wasted ‘years’ worrying about her appearance (Credit: ITV)

What has Nadia Sawalha said about body positivity?

While another user praised: “Love you…. Especially the bra on the last hook hanging on x just so me x.”

A third user posted: “Bless you lovely lady for keeping it real!! This made me smile today.”

And a fourth user gushed: “You are fabulous and helping so many women accept their bodies!! Including me thank you.”

Nadia says it is her new mission to help other women accept their bodies and be body positive.

The presenter says she wasted years covering up and worrying about her imperfections.

But not anymore. Back in August Nadia vowed to never diet or worry about how her body looks ever again.

Speaking on Loose Women, she said: “I’ve spent a lifetime not getting in the pool, not wearing a swimsuit. Not daring to show my arms. I’m not talking about weight, I’m talking about the stinking thinking that so many of us as women have.



“Nobody in my entire life has ever said anything as nasty to me as I’ve said to myself.”

Before adding: “I will never as long as I live go on a diet again, I will never count a calorie again. I am divorcing diets. It is this hellish cycle that we get on.”

