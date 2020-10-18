Lauren Goodger and Charles Drury have confirmed that they are in a relationship.

Lauren went Instagram official with Charles – Katie Price‘s ex – yesterday (October 17).

Entertainment Daily readers will remember that old charmer Charles cruelly rated Katie a “one out of 10 in bed” after they split.

The pair had got together while Katie was with Kris Boyson.

She is now dating Carl Woods, with the pair sparking fresh marriage speculation rumours as they celebrated her mum Amy’s birthday together.

Lauren Goodger has confirmed she’s dating Charles Drury (Credit: Instagram)

What did Lauren Goodger say about Charles Drury?

Posting on Instagram Stories, Lauren revealed that Charles was her “man”.

She shared a series of videos of the couple on the way to dinner in London, as well as selfies of the pair posing on what looked like a bed together.

On one, she wrote: “So it’s official. I didn’t make it public but I just have to, so yes @charlesdrury is my man.”

She added a love heart at the end of the post.

So it’s official. I didn’t make it public but I just have to, so yes @charlesdrury is my man.

Lauren also added a highly-filtered picture of herself and Charles to her Instagram grid.

She captioned the shot – which showed them on a night out kissing: “You make me happy @charlesdrury1.”

Bizarrely, she also used her own name as a hashtag.

Katie Price hooked up with Carl Woods after splitting from Charles (Credit: Splash News)

Charles Drury responds to Lauren’s post

Charles responded to his girlfriend’s post.

He said: “Positive vibes & good times baby.”

He also added the red love heart emoji.

“So happy for you both,” said one fan of the union.

“Yay! I am so happy to see this!” said another.

“This is so cute,” said another.

“This warms my heart,” another declared.

‘It’ll end in tears’

However, not everyone was happy for the couple.

“I give it seven months and it’ll end in tears,” one follower predicted.

“Both have the same agent,” another quipped.

Others picked up on the fact that the pair could have been flouting Government social distancing guidelines, especially given that Lauren is an Essex native.

“People must not meet with anybody outside their household…Hello!!!” they said.

Another issued Lauren a warning after how Charles treated Katie Price.

“My wish for you is that he is true and he doesn’t use you. It’s not right to speak outward to the world about past exes and I think his comments about KP were awful,” they said.

“However, people can change. I hope you move on together,” they added.

