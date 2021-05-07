SAS: Who Dares Wins returns with a new cast member this Sunday (May 9).

And, in a brand-new draw for this series, the crafty instructors are placing a DS within the team of 20 contestants to spy on them.

Ant Middleton returns for his final series of the Channel 4 show as contestants are put through their paces in the Highlands of Scotland.

The gang returns to put more contestants through their paces (Credit: Channel 4)

What will happen in the new series of SAS: Who Dares Wins?

Channel 4 revealed that series six will expose the 10 women and 10 men who think they’ve got what it takes to survive to some tough scenarios.

One of them is abseiling down a 130ft oil rig, while another is being involved in a CS gas attack.

There’s also a mysterious character called the Redman, against whom contestants will be required to take out their aggression.

But it’s the spying element that will really throw team members into a spin.

Bosses have revealed they will place a former member of the Special Forces undercover in the camp to be the DS’ “eyes and ears”.

Then, after six days, the undercover will stun contestants by switching sides and taking their place alongside the DS team.

Melvyn makes his debut in this series (Credit: Channel 4)

Who is new SAS: Who Dares Wins cast member Melvyn?

The show also welcomes a brand-new member of the Directing Staff.

Melvyn Downes, 56, becomes the first mixed-race member of the DS.

Saying he was “proud”, Melvyn also revealed that viewers only see snippets of the show’s infamous beastings and ‘interrogations.

“The ones we pick are the those we’d be able to count on during a mission, so we’d like to believe they’d survive the course,” he said.

“You also have to remember that viewers may only see a brief snippet of a beasting or interrogation on TV but in reality, the civilians are put through their paces for much longer periods.

“It’s survival of the fittest and I was really impressed with them.”

Ant Middleton on Good Morning Britain (Credit: ITV)

Why is this Ant Middleton’s last series?

Series six of the Channel 4 show is the last to feature Ant Middleton.

The former SAS man was dropped by Channel 4 last year because of “personal conduct”.

However, Ant fired back and said it was he who walked away.

He blamed the fact that the series had become a “reality show”.

Series six of SAS: Who Dares Wins begins on Sunday May 9 at 9m on Channel 4