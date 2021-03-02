Channel 4 recently axed Ant Middleton but now GMB host Piers Morgan has leapt to his defence, calling it “absurd”.

The former soldier and presenter of the channel’s SAS: Who Dares Wins was reportedly fired from the channel because of “personal conduct”.

It comes months after Ant came under fire for calling Black Lives Matter protestors “absolute scum”.

Absurd that Channel 4 fired @antmiddleton for his opinions. He's an SBS special forces war hero, what did they think they were hiring – a shrinking violet choirboy? Such a spineless surrender to the PC Police.

Ant's a top bloke – when he's not strangling me. pic.twitter.com/3HX4GJPhaV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) March 2, 2021

What did Piers say about Channel 4 and Ant Middleton?

Piers, 55, took to Twitter to register his disbelief at the star’s departure from Channel 4.

He said: “Absurd that Channel 4 fired @antmiddleton for his opinions.

Read more: Ant Middleton faces Ofcom investigation after calling Anthea Turner ‘grandma’ on Celebrity SAS

“He’s an SBS special forces war hero, what did they think they were hiring – a shrinking violet choirboy?

“Such a spineless surrender to the PC Police. Ant’s a top bloke – when he’s not strangling me.”

However, Ant replied: “Fired??? All will be revealed. See you soon.”

After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK. Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget. Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year. pic.twitter.com/m5dmkDfesJ — Ant Middleton (@antmiddleton) March 1, 2021

What happened between Ant Middleton and Channel 4?

It comes after Ant released a statement to confirm his departure from SAS.

Ant said in a tweet: “After 5 incredible years I’ve decided it’s time to move on from SAS Who Dares Wins UK.

“Big respect to my fellow DS – it’s been a journey I’ll never forget.

“Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is. Really excited about the future and what’s coming this year.”

Thanks to everyone that took part and made the show what it is.

However, Channel 4 also issued a statement, saying:

“Ant Middleton will not be taking part in future series of SAS: Who Dares Wins following a number of discussions Channel 4 and Minnow Films have had with him in relation to his personal conduct.

“It has become clear that our views and values are not aligned and we will not be working with him again.”

Ant Middleton has said controversial things in the past year (Credit: Channel 4)

Why has Ant been controversial?

Ant has been a controversial figure in the past year.

During the first coronavirus lockdown he urged people to carry on as normal and not to act as “sheep”.

He also suggested that government restrictions did not apply to him because he was “strong and able”.

Read more: SAS: Who Dares Wins star Ant Middleton leaves Royal Navy position ‘over Black Lives Matter comments’

Furthermore, he apologised after calling Black Lives Matter protestors “absolute scum”.

In 2013, Ant got convicted of the unlawful wounding of a police officer and common assault on a second and sentenced to 14 months in prison.

He served five months.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.