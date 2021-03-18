Sarah Harding news - James Martin sends message
Sarah Harding news: James Martin sends singer message of support

Sarah has released her book, Hear Me Out, today

By Rebecca Carter

In latest Sarah Harding news, James Martin has sent the singer a message amid her cancer battle.

The former Girls Aloud singer is battling “advanced” breast cancer and shared an update with her followers on Thursday.

In an Instagram message, Sarah thanked fans for their “kind and loving” messages as her book, Hear Me Out, was published today.

Sarah battling terminal cancer (Credit: PALACE LEE / SplashNews.com)

Sarah Harding news: James shares message

Chef James re-posted Sarah’s post to his Instagram and left her a touching message.

Read more: Sarah Harding update: Cheryl says she breaks just thinking of her amid cancer battle

He wrote: “You keep fighting girl and there is always a cold bottle of fizz and me cooking whatever you want waiting for you here.”

Fans gushed over the “lovely” message and praised Sarah for being “strong” and “courageous”.

James told Sarah to “keep fighting” (Credit: SplashNews.com)

What did Sarah say in her message?

In her message, posted to Instagram, Sarah said she hopes her fans will enjoy “reading my story”.

She shared a behind-the-scenes shot of a photoshoot for the book.

Sarah said: “I can’t thank everyone enough for all the kind and loving messages that I’ve received since the weekend.

“It means so much to me and to my mum. Today’s a special day because it’s publication day for Hear Me Out. At last.

“I actually can’t believe I’ve done it! What started out a dream idea last summer is now a reality. I hope you enjoy reading my story.”

She continued: “The picture on the front of the book was taken by the amazing @ruthrosephotos a few years ago.

“I thought I’d share this little behind the scenes shot here. It’s a lot more sophisticated than some of the older pics in the book!

“Can’t wait for you all to see them. Sending lots of love as always, S.”

In her book, Sarah admitted that doctors told her that Christmas 2020 would probably be her last.

Sarah previously said doctors told her that Christmas 2020 would probably be her last (Credit: Andy Barnes / Flynet – SplashNews / SplashNews.com)

She also revealed that a new tumour – at the base of her spine or on her brain – means the disease and her prognosis “has worsened”.

Sarah said: “This tumour is the thing that scares me more than anything because I think it will be the thing that affects me the most.”

Read more: Sarah Harding admits she doesn’t know ‘how many months’ she has left as she details breast cancer battle

Meanwhile, Sarah also said she has one last wish – to throw a “great big party”.

She added that it would be a way for her to say “thank you and goodbye” to her loved ones.

Hear Me Out by Sarah Harding is now available to buy.

