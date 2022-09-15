Sarah Beeny shares picture of herself in a wig after ‘hard’ process of losing her hair after chemotherapy

Sarah Beeny took to Instagram to reveal her wig in her latest health update with fans.

The TV presenter revealed last month that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a result, she has since undergone chemotherapy in a bid to beat the disease.

Sarah took to Instagram on Thursday morning to update fans on her latest condition.

Sarah Beeny posts health update on Instagram

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a wig, Sarah said: “New day new wig – this might be more fun than I expected!!!”

She revealed that she had begun to lose most of her hair within just 24 hours of chemo.

“Sort of much harder than I expected it to be when it happened – in 24 hours most hair fell out and I’ve shaved the rest off – onward and upward!” she said in a previous post.

Sarah recently thanked fans for their “overwhelming support” on social media following her diagnosis.

In a heartwarming message to her followers, she said: “I couldn’t think of a better image to put with this message of utter overwhelming gratitude to all of you utterly lovely people who have messaged me from my last post.

“Thank you for sharing your stories – thank you for your virtual hugs and thank you for sparing time to send me good wishes.

“It has made SUCH a difference and I will be eternally grateful. I wanted to share this photo of a mind-blowingly beautiful flower that came out this week on the magnolia I planted this year – there is magic in everything – thank you again.”

Sarah on her experience so far

Meanwhile, Sarah has been told by doctors that the cancer has not spread and ‘there is an 80% chance of a cure’.

Her diagnosis didn’t come as a surprise to Sarah, whose mother sadly died aged just 39 from the disease. At the time, the TV presenter was just 10 years old.

She recently told The Telegraph that she had a breakdown when hearing the diagnosis.

Sarah said she told the doctor: “You don’t understand. I have waited 40 years to hear those words. I knew I was going to hear it one day.”

Opening up about what her experience has been like so far, she said: “I was really, really sad before. I think because losing your hair is so real: before that, you can sort of pretend it’s not happening.”

“I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk,” she explained. ‘They just said, ‘You will be honest?’ And I said, ‘I promise you that I’m going to be around for a jolly long time yet. It’s going to be a bit difficult. But I promise I won’t lie.’ And I think they were OK once I said that.”

