Sarah Beeny bravely opened up about her cancer diagnosis last year and now she’s been delivered a bit of a set back.

The TV presenter was due to have her final chemotherapy session on December 30.

However, she was delivered a blow when doctors cancelled the treatment over fears for her health.

Sarah Beeny was delivered a blow post-Christmas as her cancer treatment was cancelled (Credit: YouTube)

Sarah Beeny cancer treatment cancelled

The mum of four shared a picture of her breakfast tray to Instagram earlier today (January 4).

It had been delivered by eldest son Billy, 18.

She also shares Charlie, 16, Rafferty, 14, and Laurie, 12, with her husband of 19 years Graham Swift.

Sarah said: “Been delivered the perfect tray this morning by the brilliant @billyswift123!!

“Happy slightly late New Year to everyone.”

She then revealed that her treatment had been cancelled.

“Been laying around like a Dowager Duchess a bit since last chemo on 30th was cancelled because liver numbers too high and white blood cells too low,” she said.

Sarah, who has breast cancer, then added: “Just as you think you’re there….. bit less Eeyore now and hoping bloods better this week.”

The 50 year old then said: “Hope you all were partying for me!!! Thank you all for your lovely messages!”

Messages from fans pour in

Fans were quick to show their support for Sarah.

“Big love,” said one.

Another added: “Hoping the numbers balance back soon. Look at it this way – if it’s nuking the good stuff it most certainly is nuking the pesky cancer cells – that’s I how thought of it to get through the delays.”

A third commented: “Keep going .. so many of us are sending you all positive energy.”

Another said: “Sending love and hope, enjoy your lovely sons waiting on you.”

“Sending you lots of positive thoughts and a big hug Sarah. Keeping everything crossed you can continue your treatment very soon,” another said.

