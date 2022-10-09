Sarah Beeny issues update to concerned fans after starting cancer treatment

Sarah Beeny has updated her followers on her cancer journey following her diagnosis over the summer.

The star replied to a concerned fan on Twitter who was worried Sarah had not issued any updates of late.

The TV presenter revealed in August that she had been diagnosed with breast cancer.

As a result, she has since undergone chemotherapy in a bid to beat the disease.

Sarah has given fans an update on her health (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah Beeny gives cancer update

In a reply to a follower asking after her, Sarah wrote: “Thanks so much for asking and your lovely message.

“Just post treatment three and apart from a cold head, having a closer relationship with Gaviscon than when I was pregnant and of course being awake much of the night all isn’t too bad!”

She then added: “It’s a bit of an emotional rollercoaster!”

Thanks so much for asking and your lovely message – just post treatment 3 and apart from a cold head, having a closer relationship with Gaviscon than when I was pregnant and of course being awake much of the night all isn’t too bad!!! It’s a bit of an emotional roller coaster! X https://t.co/M97UPUlwUc — Sarah Beeny (@sarahbeeny) October 9, 2022

Fans were quick to respond offering Sarah advice on her struggles with heartburn.

Others urged her to “keep going” and said she was “doing amazingly”. Many simply sent her “so much love”.

She has been honest and open with her family (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Sarah’s diagnosis

Sarah revealed her diagnosis in August by telling her followers her sons had cut her hair off ahead of chemotherapy.

She then took to Instagram to reveal her wig last month.

Sharing a snap of herself wearing a wig, Sarah said: “New day new wig – this might be more fun than I expected!!!”

She revealed that she had begun to lose most of her hair within just 24 hours of chemo.

“Sort of much harder than I expected it to be when it happened – in 24 hours most hair fell out and I’ve shaved the rest off – onward and upward!” she said in a previous post.

Sarah recently thanked fans for their “overwhelming support” on social media following her diagnosis.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sarah Beeny (@sarah.beeny)

Sarah has previously told how her diagnosis did not come as a surprise after her mother sadly died from the disease aged just 39.

However she revealed to The Telegraph that the cancer has not spread and ‘there is an 80% chance of a cure’.

Sarah said she told the doctor: “You don’t understand. I have waited 40 years to hear those words. I knew I was going to hear it one day.”

She also explained how her family had reacted to the news.

“I’m lucky because I live in a family where we all talk. They just said, ‘You will be honest?’ And I said, ‘I promise you that I’m going to be around for a jolly long time yet. It’s going to be a bit difficult. But I promise I won’t lie.’ And I think they were OK once I said that.”

Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your well wishes.