Sarah Beeny has shown off a new look as the New Life in the Country star continues her breast cancer treatment.

Sarah announced that she has been diagnosed with breast cancer in August last year, and began chemotherapy treatment. The star has now shared a sweet picture with her son where she debuted her new look.

New Life in the Country star Sarah is undergoing breast cancer treatment (Credit: ITV)

Sarah Beeny shows off a new look amid cancer treatment

Sarah revealed that her hair has begun growing out following cancer treatment as she showed off her new look. The star also dyed her hair platinum blonde, and shared a sweet picture of her son helping her dye it.

Sarah previously appeared on Loose Women earlier this year where she opened up about her cancer diagnosis and treatment. She said: “I was trying to work out why losing your hair is so traumatic because it shouldn’t be – it’s only hair. But it was really tough. It’s wrong that we should feel so much shame.”

This week, posting on Instagram, mum-of-four Sarah wrote: “Look my hair has grown back all platinum!!!!! #naturalblond!” as she posed with her new platinum blonde look.

In another post, Sarah’s son Laurie was seen smiling as he helped the Property Ladder star dye her hair. Sarah captioned the post: “Thanks for all your lovely comments to my last post – sadly my hair natural hair is not platinum blonde!”

Fans support Sarah as she shows off new look

Sarah received plenty of love from fans as she debuted her new platinum blonde look.

One fan wrote: “You’re the bravest, beautiful lady.” Another fan said: “You look lovely whatever colour it is, and you’re one brave and inspirational lady.”

A third person added: “You look beautiful Sarah and how lovely of your darling boy to colour your hair. Precious!!” Someone else added their support: “Glad to see you’re on the mend. I went through all the stages of breast cancer five years ago. Now I can hardly remember what the treatment entailed. There is light at the end of the tunnel.”

Sarah announced a Channel 4 documentary about her breast cancer last November, which will air later this year. Sarah will show the effects of breast cancer on her and her family, and explore the story of her mother, who died of breast cancer when Sarah was aged just 10.

