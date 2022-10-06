Samantha Womack issues cancer update ahead of first chemotherapy

Samantha Womack of EastEnders fame has issued her fans with a cancer update ahead of her first chemotherapy session.

The 49-year-old took to Instagram to share the news with her 86.8k followers earlier today (Thursday, October 6).

Sam Womack provides cancer update

Earlier today, Samantha took to Instagram to share a cancer update with her fans.

The former EastEnders star uploaded a short video to her profile explaining the situation.

“Hey, I just want to say thank you to everyone who has been sending me love after I shared my story about battling breast cancer,” she said.

“So, just to tell you, I’ve had my operation, I had a lumpectomy and lymph node removal and I am now going to start my first session of chemotherapy tomorrow,” she continued.

“I have read all your stories and messages, they’ve blown me away, genuinely. I just wanted to say thank you, I am very humbled by the fact that everyone has reached out and yea so, I’ll keep you posted.”

She then thanked her fans and sent them “lots of love”.

Samantha’s followers showed their support (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fans and followers rush to the comments

Plenty of Samantha’s followers took to the comment section to send the star their well-wishes.

“Sending so much love to you Sam,” Denise Van Outen wrote.

“Oh, darling. Sending you love, light, and positive energy. You are so strong and I know you will override all your obstacles,” another follower said.

“Sending you so much love darling,” another commented.

“Sending you lots of love and positive energy. You got this,” a third wrote.

“Sending you much love and strength for the next part of your journey! You look so well and beautiful, it’s hard to imagine you’ve got all this going on,” another said.

“What a brave lady you are.”

Samantha announced the sad news on Twitter in August (Credit: ITV)

Sam Womack on cancer

The former EastEnders star revealed that she had breast cancer back in August.

Samantha’s heartbreaking news came as she paid tribute to Olivia Newton-John, who passed away from breast cancer in August.

Taking to Twitter at the time, Samantha shared a picture of herself and Olivia. She wrote: “This was the most magical of evenings.

“Olivia and Chloe had come to see Grease in London and we had dinner together afterward,” she continued.

“I was so excited and in awe, she was my childhood. I now start my own battle with this disease and am left feeling deeply moved.”

Plenty of Samantha’s followers took to the replies to send their well-wishes at the time.

“So sorry to hear this. Wishing you love and strength throughout your journey,” one fan tweeted.

“Wishing you all the best Sam. Sending you lots of love and hugs,” another wrote.

“You’ve got this! Chin up, each day at a time and you will smash it,” a third said.

