Saira Khan shocks fans with incredible abs in beach photo

Most of us had plenty of extra time on our hands during lockdown and by the looks of it, Saira Khan has been putting in the hours to get her body in shape.

The Loose Women star, 50, shared a picture on Instagram yesterday, in which she was seen taking her pet pooch for a walk at the seaside.

And while the beach was stunning, many of her fans were more interested in how great Saira's figure looked.

Looking great

Against a backdrop of sea, sand and perfect blue sky, Saira could be seen walking her dog, dressed for summer in a green crop top and a pair of denim shorts.

Sharing the shot with her 73,000 followers, she wrote: "Taking Vera for a walk in Cornwall."

She then revealed in a hashtag that the picture was taken at Porthcothan, which is nestled between Newquay and Padstow.

The photo has already received more than 4,000 likes, and a large number of her followers couldn't resist commenting on her fabulous bod.

One fan cooed: "You look incredible @iamsairakhan. Wow, all your hard work has paid off."

Another enthused: "Wow!! Fabulous at 50!! Go girl."

Saira is married to Steve Hyde (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Fan reaction

And a third follower added: "You look amazing...my inspiration to have a bod like yours when I turn 50 #4yearstogo."

Last month, former Celebrity Big Brother star Saira gave an insight into how her family has been coping during the lockdown period.

The star lives in Oxfordshire with her husband Steve Hyde and their two children Zac, 12, and Amara, nine.

And she told Hello! magazine: "I feel lucky that we as a family have done so well to keep things together.

She admitted she enjoys going to work at Loose Women one day a week (Credit: SplashNews.com)

"Yes, we've had our rows but we've managed and coped really well, which has been a real lesson for us. If we lost everything, as long as we had each other we'd be OK."

But she admitted that she needs her space sometimes, adding: "I have a very strong marriage but I thank God Loose Women brings me into the studio one day a week, as it's a massive release."

