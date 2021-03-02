Saint and Greavsie and Liverpool FC legend Ian St John has sadly died at the age of 82.

Tributes have poured in for the former Liverpool and Scotland striker after his death was confirmed by his family.

In a statement, they said he had died “after a long illness”.

Saint and Greavsie star Ian St John has sadly passed away at the age of 82 (Credit: Peter Brooker/Shutterstock)

Saint and Greavsie star ‘passed away peacefully’

Ian St John’s family revealed that he had “passed away peacefully” after a “long illness”.

The statement read: “It is with a heavy heart that we have to inform you that after a long illness we have lost a husband, father and grandfather.

“He passed away peacefully with his family at his bedside.

“We would like to thank all the staff at Arrowe Park Hospital for their hard work and dedication during these very difficult times.

“The family would be grateful for privacy at this extremely sad time.”

Liverpool FC also paid tribute.

A statement on social media read: “We are deeply saddened by the passing of a true Anfield legend, Ian St John.

“The thoughts of everyone at Liverpool Football Club are with Ian’s family and friends at this sad and difficult time.”

He suffered from ill health in later life (Credit: YouTube)

What was Ian St John famous for?

After retiring from football he went on to manage boyhood club Motherwell and Portsmouth.

He then moved into television, fronting popular show Saint and Greavsie alongside England legend Jimmy Greaves.

The Saturday show was hugely popular in the 1980s and 1990s.

It paved the way and set the standard for light-hearted football programmes.

What did the Saint and Greavsie star die of?

Although his cause of death hasn’t fully been disclosed, St John did suffer health problems in later life.

In 2014 he had his bladder and prostate removed during a battle with cancer after being diagnosed a few years earlier.

Tributes pour in

Football fans the world over have paid tribute to St John.

“RIP legend,” said one fan.

Another added: “Such an amazing person,” said another.

A third added: “Absolutely gutted to hear this sad news. A true legend of the club who will be sadly missed.”

“This is awful news. Rest in peace Ian and thank you for all the hours of football you gave us,” said another.

