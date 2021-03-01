Coronation Street star Frank Mills is sadly dead at the age of 93.

The actor, who previously played Billy Williams in the ITV soap, passed away on February 11.

As well as playing the long lost love of Betty Williams on the show, Frank also appeared in Midsomer Murders.

His obituary in the Maldon Standard reads: “Frank sadly passed away on 11th February, aged 93 years.

“Much loved Father to Paula and Ruth, Grandad to Amy, Phil and Lizi, and Great Grandad to Kara and Jack.

“Due to current Covid-19 restrictions, private funeral will take place on Monday 8th March, with a full Memorial Service planned for later in the year as a celebration of Frank’s life.”

Furthermore, it said: “Flowers or donations, if desired, payable to Farleigh Hospice may be sent c/o G W Hardy & Son, The Green, Finchingfield, Essex CM7 4JS.”

Fans have paid tribute to Frank on social media.

One said: “RIP. Just catching up with some Classic #Corrie episodes featuring Frank. Such a great era for the soap.”

Another wrote: “May God hold him and his family in his hands forever,” followed by broken heart emojis.

A third added, “May his soul rest in peace,” while another said, “A great actor”.

Frank Mills dead: When did the actor appear in Coronation Street?

The London born actor first joined Corrie in 1976 as Ivor Mortlake.

Frank later went on to play an old flame of barmaid Betty in 1995.

His character walked into the Rovers Return on the anniversary of VE Day, where he recognised Betty from behind the bar.

However, just two years after getting married, Billy died of a heart attack.

His cobbles character passed away in 1997.

Meanwhile, Frank’s other TV includes Foyle’s War and The Palace.

