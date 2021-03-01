Morning Live star Rav Wilding appeared emotional as he discussed his late father on the show today (March 1).

The Crimewatch Roadshow host, who regularly appears on the BBC programme, recently lost his dad to coronavirus.

Speaking to co-stars Kym Marsh and Gethin Jones, Rav revealed his dad passed away after contracting the virus in hospital.

Rav Wilding appeared emotional as he discussed his dad’s death on Morning Live (Credit: BBC)

What did Rav Wilding say on Morning Live?

Gethin started: “Rav, can I just say thanks for coming in today. I know you’ve had an incredibly tough few days.”

Rav, 43, replied: “It’s been so hard. For those who don’t know last weekend after an operation in hospital my dad, unfortunately, tested positive for COVID.

“Three days later he sadly died. It was so quick, so brutal, it’s awful because I can’t even go see the family because of the rules, the lockdown.

“I can’t even give anyone a hug. It’s been tough.”

I very nearly lost it at the end 💔 https://t.co/QWg4yNOfj7 — Rav Wilding (@RavWilding) March 1, 2021

In addition, Rav urged viewers to stay safe.

He went on: “We are towards the end of this thing we’ve just got to focus and get through it and do everything we can to keep each other safe.”

I can’t even give anyone a hug

Following the show, the presenter shared a clip of the emotional moment on Twitter.

Alongside the video, he penned: “I very nearly lost it at the end.”

Rav lost his beloved dad to coronavirus (Credit: BBC)

How did Morning Live viewers respond?

Viewers of the programme rushed to show their support to Rav.

Taking to the comments, one wrote: “So awful and sad but well done for keeping it together Rav. Sincere condolences to you and your family.”

A second shared: “My deepest sympathies to you and your family. My thoughts & prayers go out to you all.”

Furthermore, a third tweeted: “Sending virtual hugs.”

Meanwhile, Kym recently returned to the BBC show following hernia surgery.

The former Corrie star revealed the recovery process was a difficult one, saying: “I’ve just been literally fed up with myself every day but yeah it’s just been a bit of a long road but hopefully now on the right one!”

