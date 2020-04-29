The Latest Celebrity News & Showbiz Gossip
Wednesday 29th April 2020
Saara Aalto marries her long-term partner in private ceremony

The newlyweds will celebrate with friends and family at a later date

By Dominique Ayling
Updated:
Tags: Dancing On Ice, The X Factor

Former Dancing On Ice star Saara Aalto has married her long-term girlfriend Meri Sopanen in lockdown.

The X Factor star and Meri have been engaged for three-and-a-half years.

They decided to go ahead with their nuptials despite not having any guests at the ceremony during the coronavirus pandemic.

Saara Aalto has married long term partner Meri in isoaltion (Credit: SplashNews.com)

The Finnish couple had planned a big wedding with all of their family and friends.

However, they had to cancel their big day when social distancing measures were put in place.

Instead, Saara and Meri married at a registry office in Helsinki just the two of them.

What did Saara say?

She told the Daily Star: "Meri and I wanted to celebrate love and put something positive out into the world.

"When we had to postpone the wedding we were heartbroken, but then we realised we could still hold a private registration and celebrate our love together.

"It was the perfect moment."

Saara and Meri confirmed their happy news, sharing the same picture of them together on Instagram, with Meri writing: "My name is Meri Aalto.

"Yes it's true - me and Saara were married the other day (!!! love you beib!!!), but the wedding celebration will be celebrated with loved ones later."

View this post on Instagram

HAPPY NEWS!!❤️🌟 First of all, we got married and Meri is now officially Meri Aalto (love you @meriaaltoofficial).. still waiting for the wedding though..🙈 And this is the name Meri wanted to use now that we are going to announce some amazing new projects!😍 . 🌟 We have dreamt about building our No Fear brand and now finally we had time to do it! We are launching our ”No Fear – Rohkeampi minä” - podcast (in Finnish) on my bday 2.5. at 00! We’ll be talking about dreams, success, wellbeing and struggles of life in an honest and entertaining way. Get inspired and listen it here: ➡️www.nofear.company⬅️! 🌟 . 🌟 Also we have always wanted to build a school and now it’s happening virtually! This is our No Fear School ➡️www.nofearschool.com⬅️ The first course is my ”SINGING MASTERCLASS” which is a 5-week online singing course! I’ve learnt so much about singing in my life and I’ve put it all into this! Whether you’re a beginner or a pro, this is for YOU! ❤️ . Thank you so much for your support and living this #nofear2020 life with us, keep on dreaming ❤️ ————— Nyt tulee niin paljon onnellisia uutisia, että HUH! ❤️ Ensinnäkin meidät on vihitty ja Meri on nyt jo hetken ollut virallisesti @meriaaltoofficial ❤️ Häitä ei olla päästy vielä juhlimaan, mutta niitä odotellessa… Ja tällä nimellä Meri halusi myös lähteä toteuttamaan meidän uusia projekteja, joista saadaan vihdoin teille kertoa! . 🌟Ollaan pitkään unelmoitu meidän No Fear-brändin kasvattamisesta.. Meidän yksi iso haave on ollut puhua unelmista, hyvinvoinnista, menestymisestä, elämän haasteista rehellisesti ääneen ihmisille, ja niinpä mun synttäripäivänä 2.5 klo00 me julkaistaan ”No Fear - Rohkeampi minä”-podcast! Podcastia pääsee kuuntelemaan ilmaiseksi meidän uusilla nettisivuilla: ➡️www.nofear.company⬅️ . 🌟Tämän lisäksi ollaan pitkään haluttu avata koulu… ja niinpä nyt avautuu meidän No Fear School!➡️www.nofearschool.com⬅️ Koulun eka kurssi on multa paljon toivottu ”SINGING MASTERCLASS”, joka on 5 viikon laulukurssi, mihin oon kasannut kaiken tärkeän, mitä oon laulamisesta näiden vuosien aikana oppinut❤️ Tule mukaan! Kiitos kaikille rakkaudesta❤️ #nofear2020

A post shared by Saara Aalto (@saaraaalto) on

Both went on to share details of their new No Fear project with a podcast and online singing school.

Saara previously told The Sun how Meri contacted her when she was on the Finnish version of The Voice.

How did they meet?

Saara said: "I was in The Voice of Finland in 2012 and my girlfriend – fiancée now – watched the show, liked me a lot and sent me a fan message through Facebook.

"She wrote, 'I have never, ever sent a message like this to anybody, but I just had this intuition that I have to send this to you.'

"Then, after a year, she actually came to my concert and we met. We started talking and realised we just shared the same view of life and everything."

Saara is due to be her Dancing On Ice partner Hamish Gaman's 'best woman' at his December wedding to girlfriend Amelia.

