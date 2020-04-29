James Jordan relieved as dad leaves hospital after coronavirus battle

James Jordan has revealed his dad has left the hospital after testing positive for coronavirus.

The former Strictly Come Dancing pro recently told fans his dad had contracted the virus after he was hospitalised after suffering two strokes.

Following weeks of worrying about his dad, James has said the family have finally got some good news.

Finally some good news for my family 🙏



Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel he will recover quicker



He was in hospital for nearly 1 month and he wanted to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh, Ali, Isabelle and Jack who went above and beyond their job#Thankyou — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 29, 2020

What did he say?

James wrote on Twitter: "Finally some good news for my family.

"Last night my dad was sent home as the doctors feel he will recover quicker.

"He was in hospital for nearly 1 month.

"He wanted to say a massive thank you to Kayleigh, Ali, Isabelle and Jack who went above and beyond their job."

James Jordan said his dad is out of hospital (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Earlier this month, James told his fans his dad had coronavirus.

The dancer said on Twitter: "Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!

"After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus.

"He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis)."

Just when you think things couldn’t get any worse!

After being in hospital for nearly 2 weeks after his stroke my dad has now tested positive to coronavirus😢



He is also fighting an infection he recently got in his arm (Cellulitis)



God, please give my dad a break 🙏



StayAtHome — James Jordan (@The_JamesJordan) April 16, 2020

He added: "God, please give my dad a break. Stay at home."

In another tweet, James said: "My dad has always been my hero. When I spoke to him he was more worried about my mum, sister & family.

"He kept saying, 'Don’t worry about me, I’ve got this.'

"The sad thing is today he was supposed to be transferred to another hospital where he would have a TV. He was so excited."

His dad suffered a second stroke earlier this month and James told fans he was heartbroken.

James with his wife Ola (Credit: Brett D. Cove / SplashNews.com)

What did he say?

He wrote on Twitter: "I have a broken heart again as my dad has been rushed back to hospital after suffering another stroke.

"I would love to go & see him & hold his hand but no one can. Or go and hug my mum."

