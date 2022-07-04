Rylan Clark hits back at trolls as he faces backlash over Twitter video

Rylan Clark hit back at trolls as he was slammed for a video he uploaded to his Twitter yesterday evening (Sunday, July 3).

However, rather than apologise, the 33-year-old doubled down – and many of his followers leaped to his support.

Traffic pic.twitter.com/aNLXS0PGgg — R Y L A N (@Rylan) July 3, 2022

Rylan Clark on Twitter

Yesterday evening, Rylan took to Twitter to share a short video with his 1.7 million followers.

In the video, Rylan can be seen sipping from a glass of champagne in a helicopter.

As the helicopter takes off, Rylan looks at the camera and says: “Oh my god, the traffic is terrible.”

A woman in the background can be heard laughing. She then says, “the traffic is awful”.

“Awful,” Rylan agrees, smiling.

“Traffic,” he captioned the short, nine-second video.

Rylan was criticised by some of his followers (Credit: ITV)

Rylan news

Whilst Rylan’s tweet was clearly in jest, some of his followers took issue with it.

“Ok for some…. some of us live in the real world who have been homeless and have to walk to work and things like that. I know I don’t give a [bleep] about stuff like that. People don’t need to see that,” one of his followers tweeted.

In addition, another tweeted: “That’s just showing off.”

“Sorry Rylan I love you on the telly but this move is pretentious and [bleep] behaviour. Sorry for the bluntness and honesty here but that is rubbing it in people’s faces,” a third said.

Rylan hit back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark hits back

If the trolls were expecting Rylan to feel bad for his showing off, they were disappointed.

Rylan quickly took to the replies of his tweet to issue the trolls abusing him with a firm message.

“For those piping up….. I come out of a council house in Stepney Green…. This is my moment Martine McCutcheon,” he tweeted.

Plenty of his followers were quick to show their support.

“Can’t believe people are having a go tbh, don’t let anyone ruin your moment babe,” one of his followers wrote.

Meanwhile, another added: “Quite frankly it’s nobody else’s business.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “”I loved watching you sipping champagne in a helicopter joking about the traffic, keep doing you Rylan.”

“I am sure more people are delighted for you than the minority of keyboard warriors! Keep doing you my love,” another assured the star.

