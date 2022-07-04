Rylan Clark speaking on This Morning
News

Rylan Clark hits back at trolls as he faces backlash over Twitter video

Rylan didn't let the trolls get to him

By Robert Emlyn Slater
| Updated:

Rylan Clark hit back at trolls as he was slammed for a video he uploaded to his Twitter yesterday evening (Sunday, July 3).

However, rather than apologise, the 33-year-old doubled down – and many of his followers leaped to his support.

Rylan Clark on Twitter

Yesterday evening, Rylan took to Twitter to share a short video with his 1.7 million followers.

In the video, Rylan can be seen sipping from a glass of champagne in a helicopter.

As the helicopter takes off, Rylan looks at the camera and says: “Oh my god, the traffic is terrible.”

Read more: Rylan Clark issues statement over mum’s health after Celebrity Gogglebox appearance sparks concern

A woman in the background can be heard laughing. She then says, “the traffic is awful”.

“Awful,” Rylan agrees, smiling.

“Traffic,” he captioned the short, nine-second video.

Rylan Clark speaking on This Morning
Rylan was criticised by some of his followers (Credit: ITV)

Rylan news

Whilst Rylan’s tweet was clearly in jest, some of his followers took issue with it.

“Ok for some…. some of us live in the real world who have been homeless and have to walk to work and things like that. I know I don’t give a [bleep] about stuff like that. People don’t need to see that,” one of his followers tweeted.

In addition, another tweeted: “That’s just showing off.”

“Sorry Rylan I love you on the telly but this move is pretentious and [bleep] behaviour. Sorry for the bluntness and honesty here but that is rubbing it in people’s faces,” a third said.

Rylan Clark smiling
Rylan hit back (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Rylan Clark hits back

If the trolls were expecting Rylan to feel bad for his showing off, they were disappointed.

Rylan quickly took to the replies of his tweet to issue the trolls abusing him with a firm message.

“For those piping up….. I come out of a council house in Stepney Green…. This is my moment Martine McCutcheon,” he tweeted.

Plenty of his followers were quick to show their support.

Read more: Sherwood on BBC One: Who was Keith ‘Froggy’ Frogson? Where is his killer Robert Boyer now?

Can’t believe people are having a go tbh, don’t let anyone ruin your moment babe,” one of his followers wrote. 

Meanwhile, another added: “Quite frankly it’s nobody else’s business.”

In addition, a third tweeted: “”I loved watching you sipping champagne in a helicopter joking about the traffic, keep doing you Rylan.”

“I am sure more people are delighted for you than the minority of keyboard warriors! Keep doing you my love,” another assured the star.

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.

Related Topics

Trending Articles

Miriam Margolyes and Holly Willoughby laughing on This Morning
This Morning guest Miriam Margolyes makes shock confession about ‘smelly’ A-list heartthrob
Jane McDonald in pink top, smiling on This Morning
Jane McDonald stuns fans with appearance in red dress as she celebrates big news
Holly Willoughby makes her point about the Queen today
Holly Willoughby hits out at ‘nonsense’ Queen expectations as Buckingham Palace ‘reduces her workload’
Cliff Richard smiles at Wimbledon as Sue Barker speaks into a microphone
Cliff Richard divides Wimbledon viewers with his singing
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden smiling
Strictly Come Dancing star Amy Dowden announces she’s married partner
Peter Andre and his wife, Emily MacDonagh
Peter Andre reveals wife Emily stepped in after controversial decision about daughter Princess